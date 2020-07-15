103°F
Poker

Ex-Main Event champion wins 3rd WSOP bracelet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2020 - 12:06 pm
 

Former World Series of Poker Main Event champion Joe McKeehen added to his legacy early Wednesday by winning his third career bracelet.

McKeehen (screen name fanofdapoker) prevailed in the biggest buy-in event of the U.S. portion of the WSOP Online, a $3,200 No-limit Hold’em High Roller tournament, earning $352,985.34. He defeated a field of 496 entries (368 players and 128 rebuys) that created a prize pool of more than $1.5 million.

McKeehen won the Main Event in 2015, earning more than $7.6 million. He won the $10,000 Limit Hold’em championship in 2017 and has now amassed more than $11 million in earnings in WSOP events.

McKeehen won heads-up Wednesday against Frank Funaro (thewholefunk), who earned $219,089.15. The event had the largest prize pool of the series so far, with the top four finishers each winning more than $100,000.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 15, a $1,000 Pot-limit Omaha High Roller tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to end early Thursday. Event 16 is a $500 No-limit Hold’em turbo tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Thursday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — starts Sunday and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

