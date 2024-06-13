95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Poker

Famed poker pro ends WSOP drought, clinches 11th career victory

Phil Ivey plays in an event at the 2024 World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Enrique ...
Phil Ivey plays in an event at the 2024 World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Enrique Malfavon/PokerGO)
In this Nov. 7, 2009 file photo, Phil Ivey looks up during a hand at the final table of the Wor ...
In this Nov. 7, 2009 file photo, Phil Ivey looks up during a hand at the final table of the World Series of Poker at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)
More Stories
A dealer deals poker at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (Rachel A ...
Part-time pro grabs $614K at BetMGM Poker Championship
FILE -Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue shouts instructions to players during the first hal ...
NBA coach spotted at WSOP offering support at final table
Jason Kipnis plays in the $3,500 buy-in BetMGM Poker Championship in 2023. (PokerNews)
Former MLB All-Star swings for fences at BetMGM Poker Championship
Poker legend suffers shocking bad beat, eliminated from WSOP event
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 10:03 am
 
Updated June 13, 2024 - 7:34 pm

Phil Ivey’s bracelet drought at the World Series of Poker is over.

The renowned pro won the star-studded $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship Six-Handed event on Thursday at Horseshoe Las Vegas, defeating Danny Wong in heads-up play.

It is Ivey’s 11th career bracelet, which are awarded for WSOP victories, breaking a tie with Doyle Brunson, Johnny Chan and Erik Seidel for second on the all-time list. Phil Hellmuth owns the all-time record with 17 career WSOP victories.

Ivey’s last bracelet came in 2014.

He earned $347,440 for the victory, while Wong took home $225,827. Action in the tournament was halted early Thursday and resumed three-handed in the afternoon with Wong holding the chip lead.

Jason Mercier, who was looking to win his seventh career bracelet and solidify his resume for the Poker Hall of Fame, lost a key pot against Ivey with both players getting low on chips and went on to finish third.

Wong had a 3-to-2 chip advantage entering heads-up play as a large crowd surrounded the table, but Ivey took control and continued to make hands against his opponent. Wong survived one all-in before falling a few hands later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Poker legend suffers shocking bad beat, eliminated from WSOP event
recommend 2
5 things to watch at the 2024 World Series of Poker
recommend 3
NBA coach spotted at WSOP offering support at final table
recommend 4
Part-time pro grabs $614K at BetMGM Poker Championship
recommend 5
Summer poker tournament schedule in Las Vegas includes more than WSOP
recommend 6
‘It’s a lottery’: WSOP Mystery Bounty event draws huge field seeking $1M