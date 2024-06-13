Famed poker pro ends WSOP drought, clinches 11th career victory

Phil Ivey won the WSOP $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship on Thursday at Horseshoe Las Vegas for his 11th career bracelet.

In this Nov. 7, 2009 file photo, Phil Ivey looks up during a hand at the final table of the World Series of Poker at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)

Phil Ivey plays in an event at the 2024 World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Enrique Malfavon/PokerGO)

Phil Ivey’s bracelet drought at the World Series of Poker is over.

The renowned pro won the star-studded $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship Six-Handed event on Thursday at Horseshoe Las Vegas, defeating Danny Wong in heads-up play.

It is Ivey’s 11th career bracelet, which are awarded for WSOP victories, breaking a tie with Doyle Brunson, Johnny Chan and Erik Seidel for second on the all-time list. Phil Hellmuth owns the all-time record with 17 career WSOP victories.

Ivey’s last bracelet came in 2014.

He earned $347,440 for the victory, while Wong took home $225,827. Action in the tournament was halted early Thursday and resumed three-handed in the afternoon with Wong holding the chip lead.

Jason Mercier, who was looking to win his seventh career bracelet and solidify his resume for the Poker Hall of Fame, lost a key pot against Ivey with both players getting low on chips and went on to finish third.

Wong had a 3-to-2 chip advantage entering heads-up play as a large crowd surrounded the table, but Ivey took control and continued to make hands against his opponent. Wong survived one all-in before falling a few hands later.

