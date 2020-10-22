87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Poker

Fates of unopened Las Vegas poker rooms unclear

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2020 - 2:26 pm
 

Poker has steadily come back in Las Vegas since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the fates of several casino poker rooms remain unclear.

Some sit dormant with empty tables, ready to host games at any time. Others have been converted to football viewing areas, and some have been filled with slot machines.

Casino representatives either declined to answer or did not respond when asked about the futures of the rooms and if the changes were permanent.

Here’s a rundown of where the unopened rooms stand, broken down by casino company:

Boyd Gaming

The Sam’s Town’s room is dormant but intact, with 13 tables ready for action, but the Cannery has removed its poker tables from the floor.

A Boyd spokesman said he had no information to share about the rooms.

Caesars Entertainment

The Harrah’s poker room has been converted into a nonsmoking slots area.

A Caesars spokeswoman did not respond to a question about the future of the room.

The Rio poker room remains closed along with the rest of the casino.

The Bally’s poker room recently reopened and is hosting games from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday. It is the only room in Las Vegas hosting nine-handed games (with plexiglass dividers).

MGM Resorts

The Excalibur’s seven-table room is dormant but intact. The Mandalay Bay room has been converted into a BetMGM lounge for watching sports, and The Mirage room has been converted into a nonsmoking slots area.

An MGM spokesman said via email: “We have nothing to announce at this time but will remain in touch and let you know when we do.”

Station Casinos

The Green Valley Ranch Resort poker room has been converted into a football watching area. The Palace Station room would seemingly be impossible to reopen right now because it is at an entrance that is being used for temperature checks.

A Station spokesman did not respond to a question about the rooms.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
2
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
3
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
4
Cold-weather gear might be handy as cold front nears Las Vegas
Cold-weather gear might be handy as cold front nears Las Vegas
5
World’s largest gaming loyalty program expands after merger
World’s largest gaming loyalty program expands after merger
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST