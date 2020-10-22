Fates of unopened Las Vegas poker rooms unclear

Some sit dormant with empty tables. Others have been converted to football viewing areas, and some have been filled with slot machines.

The Excalibur poker room has been closed since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Jim Barnes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poker has steadily come back in Las Vegas since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the fates of several casino poker rooms remain unclear.

Some sit dormant with empty tables, ready to host games at any time. Others have been converted to football viewing areas, and some have been filled with slot machines.

Casino representatives either declined to answer or did not respond when asked about the futures of the rooms and if the changes were permanent.

Here’s a rundown of where the unopened rooms stand, broken down by casino company:

Boyd Gaming

The Sam’s Town’s room is dormant but intact, with 13 tables ready for action, but the Cannery has removed its poker tables from the floor.

A Boyd spokesman said he had no information to share about the rooms.

Caesars Entertainment

The Harrah’s poker room has been converted into a nonsmoking slots area.

A Caesars spokeswoman did not respond to a question about the future of the room.

The Rio poker room remains closed along with the rest of the casino.

The Bally’s poker room recently reopened and is hosting games from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday. It is the only room in Las Vegas hosting nine-handed games (with plexiglass dividers).

MGM Resorts

The Excalibur’s seven-table room is dormant but intact. The Mandalay Bay room has been converted into a BetMGM lounge for watching sports, and The Mirage room has been converted into a nonsmoking slots area.

An MGM spokesman said via email: “We have nothing to announce at this time but will remain in touch and let you know when we do.”

Station Casinos

The Green Valley Ranch Resort poker room has been converted into a football watching area. The Palace Station room would seemingly be impossible to reopen right now because it is at an entrance that is being used for temperature checks.

A Station spokesman did not respond to a question about the rooms.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.