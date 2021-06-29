Former WSOP Main Event champion Noel Furlong dies at 83

Noel Furlong, an Irish businessman and horse trainer, won $1 million at the 1999 World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship.

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Noel Furlong, the 1999 World Series of Poker Main Event champion, died Sunday, according to The Irish Times. He was 83.

Furlong won $1 million in the 1999 Main Event, the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, at Binion’s (then Binion’s Horseshoe) in Las Vegas.

Furlong defeated Alan Goehring heads-up at a final table that included fellow Irishman Padraig Parkinson (third place), eight-time WSOP bracelet winner Erik Seidel (fourth) and four-time WSOP bracelet winner and 1996 Main Event champion Huck Seed (sixth).

The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for its tournament victories.

Furlong played sporadically afterward and never cashed in another WSOP event. He previously finished sixth in the 1989 Main Event won by Phil Hellmuth.

Furlong had $1,145,806 in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database, almost all of it from the two Main Event finishes.

Furlong was also a prominent businessman and horse trainer in Kildare, Ireland, The Irish Times said.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.