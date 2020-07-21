83°F
Poker

Gerhart wins Omaha battle for 2nd WSOP bracelet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2020 - 5:09 am
 

Kevin Gerhart emerged from a back-and-forth heads-up battle with his second World Series of Poker bracelet early Tuesday.

Gerhart (screen name TheRealKG) won Event 20 of the WSOP Online, a $500 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha six-handed tournament, earning $97,571.65. He prevailed in a field of 1,137 entries (627 players and 510 rebuys).

Gerhart won heads-up against a player with the screen name Duckmoney420 (real name TBA), who earned $60,323.53. They traded the chip lead several times, and at one point Gerhart was at a 7-1 chip deficit before coming back to win.

Gerhart had 24 cashes in WSOP events for $256,851 before Tuesday’s win, including a victory in a $1,500 Razz event in 2019.

Bracelet winner Chris Moorman, who has more than $3 million in career WSOP earnings, finished fourth for $28,601.23.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 21, a $777 No-limit Hold’em six-handed tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to finish early Wednesday. Event 22 is a $500 No-limit Hold’em turbo tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — started Sunday and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

