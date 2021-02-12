Golden Nugget poker room expands to 8-handed play

The poker room has installed plexiglass dividers to allow games with more players at the table, joining most other Las Vegas poker rooms.

The Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Golden Nugget poker room is now hosting eight-handed games.

The room recently installed plexiglass dividers to allow more players at the table in accordance with guidelines from the state Gaming Control Board. The Golden Nugget had been hosting five-handed games without dividers.

Most Las Vegas poker rooms that have reopened during the coronavirus pandemic are hosting eight-handed games with dividers.

Before the pandemic, games were typically played nine- or 10-handed without dividers.

