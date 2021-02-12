70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Poker

Golden Nugget poker room expands to 8-handed play

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2021 - 1:58 pm
 
The Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review- ...
The Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Golden Nugget poker room is now hosting eight-handed games.

The room recently installed plexiglass dividers to allow more players at the table in accordance with guidelines from the state Gaming Control Board. The Golden Nugget had been hosting five-handed games without dividers.

Most Las Vegas poker rooms that have reopened during the coronavirus pandemic are hosting eight-handed games with dividers.

Before the pandemic, games were typically played nine- or 10-handed without dividers.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak begins to open up Nevada, relaxes gathering limits
Sisolak begins to open up Nevada, relaxes gathering limits
2
Koch Industries teams with developer to buy Drew on Las Vegas Strip
Koch Industries teams with developer to buy Drew on Las Vegas Strip
3
Easing casino floor restrictions seen as move in right direction
Easing casino floor restrictions seen as move in right direction
4
Virgin Hotels announces opening date for Las Vegas property
Virgin Hotels announces opening date for Las Vegas property
5
Restaurant owners have mixed reactions to easing of COVID restrictions
Restaurant owners have mixed reactions to easing of COVID restrictions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST