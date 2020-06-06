97°F
Poker

Golden Nugget poker room to open Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2020 - 6:47 pm
 

The Golden Nugget said it will open its poker room Saturday.

The poker room’s Twitter account said it would open at 9 a.m. with five-handed games.

The Orleans and South Point opened their rooms Thursday, and The Venetian followed Friday.

Each showed heavy action Friday, with at least 16 tables running in each room, according to the Bravo poker app, which tracks games across the country.

