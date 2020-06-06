Golden Nugget poker room to open Saturday

The room will be the fourth to reopen in Las Vegas after The Orleans and South Point on Thursday and The Venetian on Friday.

A man walks through the Golden Nugget just before 3 a.m. as hotel-casinos reopen in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Nugget said it will open its poker room Saturday.

The poker room’s Twitter account said it would open at 9 a.m. with five-handed games.

The Orleans and South Point opened their rooms Thursday, and The Venetian followed Friday.

Each showed heavy action Friday, with at least 16 tables running in each room, according to the Bravo poker app, which tracks games across the country.