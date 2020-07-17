‘Heezahustla’ captures WSOP turbo event

The player, whose real name has been announced, prevailed in the $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em tournament, Event 16 of the WSOP Online.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A player with the screen name Heezahustla won Event 16 of the World Series of Poker Online late Thursday.

Heezahustla, whose real name has not been announced, prevailed in a field of 1,528 entries (1,044 players and 484 rebuys) in the $500 No-limit Hold’em turbo tournament, earning $116,204.40.

Julian Parmann (screen name Julian) finished second, earning $71,647.92.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 17, a $777 No-limit Hold’em tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Friday and is expected to end early Saturday. Event 18 is a $1,000 No-limit Hold’em eight-handed turbo tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Saturday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — starts Sunday and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

