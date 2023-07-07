104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Poker

Hellmuth arrives dressed as ‘Greatest Showman’ at WSOP Main Event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2023 - 5:23 pm
 
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Jungleman" Cates for h ...
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Jungleman" Cates for his entrance during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Phil Hellmuth tips his hat as the “The Greatest Showman!" Before his entrance durin ...
Phil Hellmuth tips his hat as the “The Greatest Showman!" Before his entrance during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Junglem ...
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Jungleman" Cates for his entrance during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Daniel "Jungleman" Cates arrives to make a grand entrance with Phil Hellmuth during t ...
Daniel "Jungleman" Cates arrives to make a grand entrance with Phil Hellmuth during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Junglem ...
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Jungleman" Cates for his entrance during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Junglem ...
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Jungleman" Cates for his entrance during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. Models follow and hold numbers representing his 17 gold bracelets. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Junglem ...
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Jungleman" Cates for his entrance during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Models enter and hold numbers representing Phil Hellmuth's 17 gold bracelets as the “The ...
Models enter and hold numbers representing Phil Hellmuth's 17 gold bracelets as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Jungleman" Cates for the entrance during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Junglem ...
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Jungleman" Cates for his entrance during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. Models follow and hold numbers representing his 17 gold bracelets. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Models enter and hold numbers representing Phil Hellmuth's 17 gold bracelets as the “The ...
Models enter and hold numbers representing Phil Hellmuth's 17 gold bracelets as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Jungleman" Cates for the entrance during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" Looks to a cage with Daniel "Jung ...
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" Looks to a cage with Daniel "Jungleman" Cates during his entrance at the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. Models follow and hold numbers representing his 17 gold bracelets. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" with Daniel "Jungleman" Cate ...
Phil Hellmuth as the “The Greatest Showman!" with Daniel "Jungleman" Cates during his entrance at the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. Models follow and hold numbers representing his 17 gold bracelets. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Models enter and hold numbers representing Phil Hellmuth's 17 gold bracelets as the “The ...
Models enter and hold numbers representing Phil Hellmuth's 17 gold bracelets as the “The Greatest Showman!" pulls a cage with Daniel "Jungleman" Cates for the entrance during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Phil Hellmuth turned the World Series of Poker Main Event into a circus Thursday.

The 17-time WSOP champion arrived at Horseshoe Las Vegas for Flight 1D of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship in cosplay as P.T. Barnum from the 2017 movie “The Greatest Showman.”

Hellmuth towed a cage behind him with professional poker player Daniel “Jungleman” Cates inside dressed as a lion. There were also 17 women with cat makeup in a single-file line, one for each of his wins at the WSOP.

The player known as the “Poker Brat” won his record 17th WSOP bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories, early Sunday in the $10,000 buy-in Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold’em event. No other player has more than 10 bracelets.

Hellmuth’s grand entrance has become a tradition at the Main Event. Last year, he arrived dressed as Darth Vader and was eliminated less than two hours later.

It has been a successful summer for Hellmuth with 11 cashes and the bracelet. He is looking to make the money in the Main Event for the first time since 2015.

This year’s Main Event has broken the record for largest field, overtaking the mark of 8,773 entrants in 2006.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
2
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
3
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
4
MSG Sphere dazzles in debut — DRONE VIDEO
MSG Sphere dazzles in debut — DRONE VIDEO
5
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Phil Hellmuth adds to record with 17th WSOP bracelet
Phil Hellmuth adds to record with 17th WSOP bracelet
Why the WSOP created a less expensive $300 buy-in event
Why the WSOP created a less expensive $300 buy-in event
WSOP event draws 2nd-largest field in live tournament history
WSOP event draws 2nd-largest field in live tournament history
Poker legend in position to win 8th career WSOP bracelet
Poker legend in position to win 8th career WSOP bracelet
Top poker pro breaks through for first WSOP bracelet
Top poker pro breaks through for first WSOP bracelet
History made at WSOP Main Event
History made at WSOP Main Event