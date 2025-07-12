Here are 6 notable players remaining in the WSOP Main Event

Leo Margets of Spain is the last woman remaining in the WSOP $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship from the starting field of 9,735 entrants.

Leo Margets matched a World Series of Poker Main Event record Friday.

The Spanish poker pro is the last woman remaining in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship from the starting field of 9,735 entrants. It is the second time Margets earned that distinction, and she ties Annie Duke, Maria Ho and Kelly Minkin as a two-time winner of the honor.

Margets was also the last woman standing in 2009 when she finished 27th. Barbara Enright, who finished fifth in 1995, is the only woman to reach the WSOP Main Event final table. Professional poker player Kristen Foxen went out in 13th place in 2024.

The Main Event continues Saturday at Horseshoe Las Vegas with Day 7. Kenny Hallaert was the unofficial chip leader at the 7 p.m. dinner break with less than 100 players remaining in the hunt for the $10 million first prize and gold bracelet.

Margets is an accomplished pro with more than $2 million in career live tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database. Her biggest victory came at the 2021 WSOP when she won “The Closer” No-limit Hold’em event for $376,850.

Here are some of the other notable names remaining in the Main Event field:

Anthony Gregg: From 2009 to 2017, Gregg was one of the most formidable pros on the tournament scene and a successful cash-game player.

He took first in the WSOP One Drop High Roller event in 2016 for more than $4.8 million and has over $12 million in career live tournament earnings.

Gregg’s last result according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database was in 2024, but he remains a dangerous opponent.

Kenny Hallaert: The native of Belgium has been a fixture in the poker industry for the past 20 years as a player and tournament director across Europe. He went on a heater during the afternoon levels to build his chip stack and was the first player to reach 20 million chips.

Hallaert has experience in this spot with a sixth-place in the 2016 Main Event and is looking to build on his nearly $6 million in career live tournament earnings.

Adam Hendrix: The professional poker player from Anchorage, Alaska, owns two WSOP Circuit rings, which are awarded for tournament victories.

In February, Hendrix won a PokerGO Cup event for more than $316,000 and he finished first in the WPT World Championship at Wynn Las Vegas in December for $629,000.

He has more than $8 million in career live tournament earnings.

William Kassouf: This is the second time Kassouf has gone deep in the Main Event after he memorably took 17th in 2016.

The polarizing British pro drove opposing players, dealers, officials — and even the PokerGO commentators — absolutely bonkers during Day 6 with his nonstop banter at the table.

"Your hand is DEAD!" 😳 Clock called on Will Kassouf for the SIXTH time this level.

Kassouf had the clock called on him for time wasting on nearly every hand by his annoyed tablemates. At one point, he clashed with tournament supervisor Bob Smith, who killed Kassouf’s hand because he left his seat to look at his opponent’s chip stack.

But Kassouf also has a ton of chips and doesn’t figure to quiet down anytime soon.

Greg Merson: The 2012 champion is the only Main Event winner remaining in the field.

Merson has reduced his volume at the tables in recent years and focuses much of his time nowadays on his sports card breaking business. But with two WSOP bracelets and more than $11 million in career live tournament earnings, he remains a dangerous player.

Michael Mizrachi: It’s somewhat surprising that “The Grinder” wasn’t nominated for the Poker Hall of Fame this year.

Mizrachi owns seven career WSOP bracelets and won the prestigious $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship last month for the fourth time. He has more than $19 million in career live tournament earnings.

Mizrachi finished fifth in the 2010 Main Event, and another final table would surely cement his Hall of Fame résumé.

Leon Sturm: The German poker powerhouse is a regular on the high roller scene with nearly $9 million in career live tournament earnings.

He won the WSOP High Roller No-Limit Hold’em event in 2023 for more than $1.5 million and last month finished second in the Eight-Max High Roller event during the Wynn Summer Classic.

