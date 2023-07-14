96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Poker

How Ian Matakis became the breakout star of this year’s WSOP

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2023 - 7:45 pm
 
Ian Matakis considers the bet in the $3,000 buy-in Six-Handed Pot-limit Omaha event at the Worl ...
Ian Matakis considers the bet in the $3,000 buy-in Six-Handed Pot-limit Omaha event at the World Series of Poker in the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ian Matakis considers his hand in the $3,000 buy-in Six-Handed Pot-limit Omaha event at the Wor ...
Ian Matakis considers his hand in the $3,000 buy-in Six-Handed Pot-limit Omaha event at the World Series of Poker in the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ian Matakis increases the bet in the $3,000 buy-in Six-Handed Pot-limit Omaha event at the Worl ...
Ian Matakis increases the bet in the $3,000 buy-in Six-Handed Pot-limit Omaha event at the World Series of Poker in the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The original plan for Ian Matakis this summer was to play at the World Series of Poker in addition to The Venetian and Wynn Las Vegas.

But all that went out the window after Matakis won his first career WSOP tournament early in the series.

The resident of Faribault, Minnesota, has been the breakout star of the summer with 18 cashes and leads a handful of big-name poker pros in the race for player of the year.

“As soon as I saw I was at the top of the leaderboard for player of the year, I’ve kind of changed my plans in that sense and I’ve stuck just to WSOP events ever since then,” Matakis said. “It’s been amazing. It’s going very well.”

Matakis learned poker from his sister more than 15 years ago and played on the side while he attended the University of Minnesota.

But he dropped out during the second semester of his junior year and has played professionally for the past five years, mostly grinding online.

“Any time there’s good stuff live I travel for it,” the 25-year-old said.

Most of Matakis’ early results came at Mid-States Poker Tour events, and he had a solid showing in the 2020 WSOP online to help build his bankroll. During the 2022 WSOP online series, Matakis cashed 13 times.

This summer, Matakis claimed his first WSOP bracelet, which are awarded to tournament winners, in the $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Bankroll Builder online event. He went on to final table at another online event and added a ninth-place finish in the $50,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha event for $199,275, his largest career live tournament cash.

Of Matakis’ $865,568 career earnings at the WSOP, 75 percent came at this year’s series ($656,221).

“The notoriety is good for my coaching, I would say,” Matakis said. “I’ve had a few people approach me. I was coaching beforehand anyways, but now a few extra people want it.”

Matakis owned a comfortable lead in the player of the year standings, which had not been updated through Thursday. Josh Arieh was projected to move into second place after winning his second bracelet of the series and sixth overall.

Double bracelet winner Chris Brewer and 2018 player of the year Shaun Deeb also remain within striking distance.

However, Matakis was one of the chip leaders late Thursday in the $3,000 buy-in Six-Handed Pot-limit Omaha event with two tables left and could wrap up the award with another victory.

“I’m striving for it for sure. It would be fantastic,” Matakis said. “There’s a bunch of legends who have had this feat in the past and to join them would be awesome.”

Matakis’ success has bankrolled him for more events with bigger buy-ins such as the Triton High Roller Series. But first he is eager to return to Minnesota for a break.

“I’m looking into some other events potentially after (the WSOP),” Matakis said. “I’m going to take a little time off after the series and enjoy some time with some family and friends.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
2
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
3
Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event
Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event
4
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
5
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct, records show
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct, records show
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
Ex-Oregon runner sees fortune turn at WSOP; Main Event hits money
Ex-Oregon runner sees fortune turn at WSOP; Main Event hits money
Phil Hellmuth adds to record with 17th WSOP bracelet
Phil Hellmuth adds to record with 17th WSOP bracelet
Top poker pro wins 2nd bracelet of this WSOP, 6th overall
Top poker pro wins 2nd bracelet of this WSOP, 6th overall
5 best players who have never won a WSOP bracelet
5 best players who have never won a WSOP bracelet
Poker legend in position to win 8th career WSOP bracelet
Poker legend in position to win 8th career WSOP bracelet