Ian Steinman adds 1st WSOP bracelet to 4 rings

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Ian Steinman, shown in an undated file photo, won Event 27 of the World Series of Poker Online early Tuesday. (World Poker Tour)

Ian Steinman picked up his first World Series of Poker bracelet to go with his ring collection.

Steinman (screen name APokerJoker2) won Event 27 of the WSOP Online, a $400 No-limit Hold’em tournament, early Tuesday, earning $110,556.72. He prevailed in a field of 1,940 players in the freezeout event (no rebuys) on WSOP.com.

Steinman has four rings from victories on the WSOP Circuit, a roving series of tournaments around the world. He had a total of $654,816 in earnings in flagship WSOP and Circuit events before Tuesday’s victory.

Steinman won heads-up against Satoshi Tanaka (Godzillla), who earned $68,373.36. In the final hand, Steinman’s ace-five held up against Tanaka’s king-jack all-in before the flop.

The flagship WSOP that normally is held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day in July. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 28, a $1,000 Omaha High-Low six-handed tournament, started at 3 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to end early Wednesday. Event 29 is a $2,000 No-limit Hold’em tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — started July 19 and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

