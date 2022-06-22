Incredible hand plays out at WSOP — VIDEO

Sean Winter won this incredible hand en route to a third-place finish in the WSOP’s $3,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha 6-Handed championship.

In this June 4, 2022, file photo, people attend the World Series of Poker "Housewarming" event at Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Nov. 11, 2019, file photo, Kahle Burns, left, Sean Winter and Sam Soverel play on the main table during the 2019 Poker Masters broadcast in the PokerGO Studio at the Aria in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sean Winter produced a remarkable comeback to finish third in the World Series of Poker’s $3,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha 6-Handed championship.

At one point during the final table Tuesday at Bally’s Event Center, Winter was on fumes with less than one big blind. But the high-stakes pro from Jacksonville, Florida, spun up his stack during four-handed play and even took the chip lead with three remaining.

Winter was at risk for his tournament life seven times at the final table and survived each one before his eventual elimination. None of those all-in situations was more incredible than this hand against eventual fourth-place finisher Thomas Morrison.

Here’s what happened:

HOW IS THAT EVEN REAL? Sean Winter (@Nolez7) and Thomas Morrison get it all in before the flop with aces against double suited king and the run out… Well you'll just have to see it to believe it. ▶️ – Stream is live! You don't want to miss this one: https://t.co/xyluJ8TOHK pic.twitter.com/r3fHbqTpQ5 — PokerGO (@PokerGO) June 22, 2022

Winter was dealt pocket aces along with a king and a 10, making him a 65 percent favorite against Morrison’s double-suited kings with a 7 and a 5. The flop of 10-9-4 didn’t improve either players’ hand and made Winter an even larger favorite, but that’s when the fireworks started.

On the turn, Morrison hit the only king remaining in the deck to take the lead and put Winter on the brink of elimination. Winter grabbed his backpack off his chair and prepared to exit the tournament area.

But before he could leave, the river was one of the two aces left, giving Winter the pot.

Morrison was knocked out shortly after in fourth place, while Winter was unable to close out his first career WSOP bracelet and had to settle for third place and $156,401.

