Jason Koon beats Phil Hellmuth in $1.6 million poker match
High-stakes poker pro Jason Koon defeated Phil Hellmuth in their heads-up No-limit Hold ’em match Wednesday to earn the $1.6 million prize.
Phil Hellmuth ran into a buzz saw Wednesday on “High Stakes Duel III.”
High-stakes poker pro Jason Koon defeated Hellmuth in their heads-up No-limit Hold ’em match at the PokerGO studio by the Aria, taking down the $1.6 million prize.
Hellmuth had won nine of his first 10 matches on “High Stakes Duel III” before facing Koon, who led almost wire-to-wire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.