Jason Koon beats Phil Hellmuth in $1.6 million poker match

High-stakes poker pro Jason Koon defeated Phil Hellmuth in their heads-up No-limit Hold ’em match Wednesday to earn the $1.6 million prize.

Jason Koon, seen in an undated photo, at the PokerGO studio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth, seen in an undated photo, at the PokerGO studio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth ran into a buzz saw Wednesday on “High Stakes Duel III.”

High-stakes poker pro Jason Koon defeated Hellmuth in their heads-up No-limit Hold ’em match at the PokerGO studio by the Aria, taking down the $1.6 million prize.

Hellmuth had won nine of his first 10 matches on “High Stakes Duel III” before facing Koon, who led almost wire-to-wire.

