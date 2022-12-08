47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Poker

Jason Koon beats Phil Hellmuth in $1.6 million poker match

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 7:38 pm
 
Updated December 7, 2022 - 7:39 pm
Jason Koon, seen in an undated photo, at the PokerGO studio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)
Jason Koon, seen in an undated photo, at the PokerGO studio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)
Phil Hellmuth, seen in an undated photo, at the PokerGO studio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)
Phil Hellmuth, seen in an undated photo, at the PokerGO studio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth ran into a buzz saw Wednesday on “High Stakes Duel III.”

High-stakes poker pro Jason Koon defeated Hellmuth in their heads-up No-limit Hold ’em match at the PokerGO studio by the Aria, taking down the $1.6 million prize.

Hellmuth had won nine of his first 10 matches on “High Stakes Duel III” before facing Koon, who led almost wire-to-wire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
3
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
4
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
5
Mountain lion in northwest valley didn’t want to leave the neighborhood
Mountain lion in northwest valley didn’t want to leave the neighborhood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Signage for the World Series of Poker is seen at Bally’s on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in La ...
World Series of Poker Online returning
By / RJ

The WSOP Online will feature official gold bracelet tournaments on WSOP.com in the U.S. from Sept. 10 to Oct. 18 and on GGPoker for international territories starting Aug. 14.