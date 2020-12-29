Joseph Hebert wins US portion of WSOP Main Event

The 38-year-old poker pro from Metairie, Louisiana, moves on to face international winner Damian Salas of Argentina for the title Wednesday.

Chip leader Joseph Hebert, left, at the final table of the U.S. portion of the World Series of Poker Main Event on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Rio. (Mike Greer/PokerNews)

The players at the final table of the U.S. portion of the World Series of Poker Main Event on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Rio. (Jamie Thomson/PokerNews)

WSOP vice president Jack Effel talks to the players at the final table of the U.S. portion of the World Series of Poker Main Event on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Rio. (Mike Greer/PokerNews)

Joseph Hebert (Jaime Thomson/PokerNews)

Ron Jenkins (Jaime Thomson/PokerNews)

Joseph Hebert won the U.S. portion of the World Series of Poker Main Event on Monday at the Rio.

The 38-year-old poker pro from Metairie, Louisiana, moves on to face international winner Damian Salas of Argentina for the Main Event title, the trophy bracelet and an additional $1 million Wednesday at the Rio.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

