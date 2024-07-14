Last woman standing at WSOP Main Event survives thrilling hand — VIDEO

If Kristen Foxen reaches the final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event, she will certainly remember one suspenseful hand from Saturday night.

Kristen Foxen, shown on Day 3 of the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, survived a thrilling hand on Saturday night to remain in contention for the $10 million first prize. (Enrique Malfavon/PokerGO)

After seeing her stack in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship dwindle down to five big blinds on Day 7, Foxen pushed her final 2.525 million chips into the middle and was called by Brazil’s Gabriel Moura.

Kristen Foxen was down to three outs to keep her night going at the @WSOP Main Event!@krissyb24poker 📺: https://t.co/JaN5YAwIxf pic.twitter.com/0PuMvvAYl0 — PokerGO (@PokerGO) July 14, 2024

Foxen held ace-five but was up against Moura’s pocket queens. She walked to the rail and faced her supporters to avoid seeing the cards as the dealer put out a flop of four-four-nine that provided little help.

“Not good?” Foxen asked.

The six of hearts on the turn ended Foxen’s hopes of making a backdoor flush and left her needing an ace on the river to avoid elimination. Foxen was left with two outs with one of those aces already folded by another player earlier, according to the PokerGO stream graphics.

“We need a river,” she told her husband, Alex.

The Horseshoe Events Center exploded moments later when the ace of diamonds was revealed. Foxen, 37, appeared to be holding back tears as she returned to the table.

Foxen went on to spin up her stack the rest of the evening and ended in fifth place with 18 players remaining. She is looking to become the first woman since 1995 and the second ever to make the Main Event final table.

