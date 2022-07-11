Layne Flack posthumously inducted into Poker Hall of Fame

Layne Flack, who died in July 2021 at age 52, was a six-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner and one of the early faces of the poker boom in the 2000s.

Layne Flack plays in a World Poker Tour event at the Borgata in Atlantic City in 2020. (World Poker Tour)

Layne Flack was posthumously inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Flack died in July 2021 at age 52. He was a six-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner and one of the early faces of the poker boom in the 2000s thanks to his outgoing personality at the table.

Flack was selected from a list of 10 nominees in a vote of the living Hall of Fame members. It was his second year on the ballot.

Other nominees included poker pros Kathy Liebert, Mike Matusow, Michael Mizrachi and Brian Rast and commentators Lon McEachern and Norman Chad.

Flack had more than $5 million in live career tournament earnings, according to HendonMob.com. He won all of his WSOP bracelets in tournaments from 1999 to 2008.

Only eight players have more career WSOP bracelets than Flack.

“He was an amazing friend, more like a brother,” WSOP bracelet winner Derick “Tex” Barch said. “Through good, bad and all his mischief, Layne had your back.”

