‘MacDaddy15’ wins biggest prize yet of WSOP Online

The player (real name TBA) won the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em six-handed tournament early Friday, earning more than $188,000.

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

An unidentified player with the screen name MacDaddy15 won the biggest first prize yet of the World Series of Poker Online early Friday.

MacDaddy15 won Event 9, the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em six-handed tournament, earning $188,214.57. He prevailed heads-up against Im.Sorry (real name TBA), who won $116,379.18. The event attracted 1,026 entries (658 players and 368 rebuys), creating a prize pool of $974,700.

MacDaddy15 won a massive hand heads-up with a pair of tens all-in before the flop against Im.Sorry’s ace-queen. Shortly thereafter, he made a flush to beat Im.Sorry’s pair of kings to end the tournament.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 10, a $600 buy-in No-limit Hold’em “monster stack” tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Friday and is expected to end early Saturday. Event 11 is a $500 No-limit Hold’em turbo six-handed tournament that starts at 1 p.m. Saturday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — is July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

