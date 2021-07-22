97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Poker

Mandalay Bay poker room reopening Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2021 - 9:13 am
 
The Mandalay Bay nearly two years after a mass shooting occurred from there on the Las Vegas St ...
The Mandalay Bay nearly two years after a mass shooting occurred from there on the Las Vegas Strip. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Mandalay Bay poker room is reopening Thursday for the first time since the casino shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The room will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, an MGM Resorts spokesman said in an email.

The MGM Resorts poker rooms at the Excalibur and The Mirage also have not reopened since the shutdown, and the spokesman said he had no information to announce about their futures.

Several other Las Vegas poker rooms have not reopened since the shutdown. The poker room at Planet Hollywood Resort closed recently after reopening in October.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Beloved Las Vegas diner set to open in new location off Strip
Beloved Las Vegas diner set to open in new location off Strip
2
Former Fontainebleau to open in 2023, says Marriott
Former Fontainebleau to open in 2023, says Marriott
3
I-15 reopened after barricade suspect arrested in south Las Vegas
I-15 reopened after barricade suspect arrested in south Las Vegas
4
Nevada gaming regulators will enforce Clark County mask mandate
Nevada gaming regulators will enforce Clark County mask mandate
5
Nevada sees biggest 1-day increase in COVID-19 deaths since Feb. 20
Nevada sees biggest 1-day increase in COVID-19 deaths since Feb. 20
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A view of Planet Hollywood along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Las Vegas Re ...
Planet Hollywood poker room closing
By / RJ

A Caesars Entertainment spokesperson confirmed the closure of the Strip poker room and referred players to other nearby Caesars properties.