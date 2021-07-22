Mandalay Bay poker room reopening Thursday

The Mandalay Bay poker room has been closed since the casino shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It will have limited days and hours for now.

The Mandalay Bay nearly two years after a mass shooting occurred from there on the Las Vegas Strip. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Mandalay Bay poker room is reopening Thursday for the first time since the casino shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The room will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, an MGM Resorts spokesman said in an email.

The MGM Resorts poker rooms at the Excalibur and The Mirage also have not reopened since the shutdown, and the spokesman said he had no information to announce about their futures.

Several other Las Vegas poker rooms have not reopened since the shutdown. The poker room at Planet Hollywood Resort closed recently after reopening in October.

