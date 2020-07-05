82°F
Poker

Matt Bode motors to super turbo WSOP bracelet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2020 - 1:36 am
 

It only took about six hours to turn Matt Bode into a World Series of Poker bracelet winner.

Bode (screen name Bodeyster) won Event 4 of the WSOP Online, a $500 No-limit Hold’em super turbo tournament, on Saturday, taking home $97,091.

The stakes (the blind bets required for each hand) went up every six minutes in the super turbo format. The event attracted 1,179 entries (828 players and 351 rebuys), creating a prize pool of $530,550.

Brian Frasca (XcrazylegsX) finished second, earning $59,952. In the final hand, Bode outdrew Frasca with queen-seven against ace-queen all-in preflop. Bode flopped a seven and rivered another one to seal the win.

Bode had no record of any WSOP cashes on the WSOP.com website.

“I just won a bracelet,” he said on Twitter. In response to a question about how he won, he said (punctuation added), “Lots and lots of hands, studying, hard work and coaches, lots of coaches.”

The flagship WSOP tournament that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 5, a $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em freezeout, starts at 3 p.m. Sunday and is expected to last until early Monday. Event 6 is a $600 Pot-limit Omaha High-Low six-handed event that starts at 3 p.m. Monday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — will be held July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

