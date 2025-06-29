Mizrachi sets record, wins one of WSOP’s most prestigious events again

Michael Mizrachi won the WSOP $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Saturday for a record fourth time.

Michael Mizrachi plays in an earlier event at the 2025 World Series of Poker. (Miguel Cortes/PokerGO)

Michael Mizrachi made more history at the World Series of Poker on Saturday night.

Facing a star-studded final table, Mizrachi won the the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Mizrachi defeated Bryn Kenney heads-up to earn the $1.33 million first prize and the Chip Reese Memorial Trophy for a record fourth time.

Mizrachi, nicknamed “The Grinder,” also won the tournament in 2010, 2012 and 2018. The win broke a tie with Poker Hall of Fame member Brian Rast for the most PPC titles.

“I probably played better than the last three I won,” Mizrachi told PokerNews. “Everything went my way this tournament. I was always at the top of the leaderboard, never really got short, and probably played my best overall.”

The PPC, which drew 107 entrants, is one of the most prestigious events on the schedule. It features many of the world’s top mixed-game players competing in nine variants of poker.

It is Mizrachi’s seventh career WSOP bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories. He won an online bracelet event in 2024 but hadn’t won a live bracelet event since 2019.

Mizrachi is the 15th player with seven or more career bracelets and has almost $11 million in career WSOP earnings.

Kenney, the all-time leading tournament money winner, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database, took home $887,542.

Esther Taylor was third ($595,136), the highest finish ever by a woman in the PPC.

Mizrachi, 44, is eligible for induction into the Poker Hall of Fame and is poised to be a finalist in 2026 after his latest victory.

“Yeah, if I win the fifth one, maybe,” Mizrachi said. “No, I’m kidding. But this is quite an accomplishment, and I hope so. Hopefully, next year I get inducted, too.”

