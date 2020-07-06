New Yorker earns 1st WSOP bracelet

Allen Chang prevailed in WSOP Online Event 5, a $1,000 No-limit Hold’em freezeout (no rebuys allowed), earning more than $160,000.

Allen Chang won his first World Series of Poker bracelet early Monday.

The New Yorker (screen name Acnyc718) prevailed in Event 5 of the WSOP Online on WSOP.com, a $1,000 No-limit Hold’em freezeout (no rebuys allowed), earning $161,286.44.

The event attracted 854 entries, creating a prize pool of $811,300.

Chang defeated Philip Yeh (tomte) heads-up for the bracelet. Holding a commanding chip lead, Chang called with queen-jack after a short-stacked Yeh went all-in preflop with eight-six of clubs. Chang flopped a pair of jacks and held off Yeh’s flush and straight draws on the river.

Yeh, who was also seeking his first bracelet, earned $99,708.77.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 6, a $600 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha High-Low six-handed event, starts at 3 p.m. Monday. Event 7 is an $800 No-limit Hold’em knockout deepstack event that starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — will be held July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

