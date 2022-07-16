Norwegian has chip lead with 3 players left at WSOP Main Event
Espen Jorstad of Norway has a commanding chip lead with three players remaining in the World Series of Poker’s $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship.
Espen Jorstad of Norway has a commanding chip lead with three players remaining in the World Series of Poker’s $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship.
Jorstad eliminated England’s John Eames in fourth place early Saturday and has nearly 60 percent of the chips in play entering the final day of the Main Event at Bally’s Event Center.
Action is set to resume at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner receiving the $10 million first prize. All the remaining players are guaranteed a minimum payout of $4 million.
Adrian Attenborough, a Las Vegas resident originally from Australia, is second, and Michael Duek of Argentina will enter as the shortest stack.
Matija Dobric of Croatia was eliminated by Jorstad early Saturday in fifth place. Jeffrey Farnes went out in sixth place after Aaron Duczak was sent to the rail in seventh.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.