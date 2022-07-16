94°F
Norwegian has chip lead with 3 players left at WSOP Main Event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2022 - 1:11 am
 
Updated July 16, 2022 - 1:17 am
Players Espen Jorstad (right) and Aaron Duzcak watch hands being played during final table play ...
Players Espen Jorstad (right) and Aaron Duzcak watch hands being played during final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the Bally's Event Center on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chips are wheeled in during final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the Bally's Event Center on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Chips are wheeled in during final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the Bally's Event Center on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Players Michael Duek (left) and Espen Jorstad (right) chat while Asher Conniff meditates below ...
Players Michael Duek (left) and Espen Jorstad (right) chat while Asher Conniff meditates below before the start of final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the Bally's Event Center on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Players Matija Dobric, left, and Michael Duek enjoys some of the conversation during final tabl ...
Players Matija Dobric, left, and Michael Duek enjoys some of the conversation during final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the Bally's Event Center on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Player Michael Duek looks to others during final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the B ...
Player Michael Duek looks to others during final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the Bally's Event Center on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The winner's bracelet is on display during final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the B ...
The winner's bracelet is on display during final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the Bally's Event Center on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Player John Eames laughs at fans during final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the Ball ...
Player John Eames laughs at fans during final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the Bally's Event Center on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Player Adrian Attenborough considers his hand during final table play at the WSOP Main Event wi ...
Player Adrian Attenborough considers his hand during final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the Bally's Event Center on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Espen Jorstad of Norway has a commanding chip lead with three players remaining in the World Series of Poker’s $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship.

Jorstad eliminated England’s John Eames in fourth place early Saturday and has nearly 60 percent of the chips in play entering the final day of the Main Event at Bally’s Event Center.

Action is set to resume at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner receiving the $10 million first prize. All the remaining players are guaranteed a minimum payout of $4 million.

Adrian Attenborough, a Las Vegas resident originally from Australia, is second, and Michael Duek of Argentina will enter as the shortest stack.

Matija Dobric of Croatia was eliminated by Jorstad early Saturday in fifth place. Jeffrey Farnes went out in sixth place after Aaron Duczak was sent to the rail in seventh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

