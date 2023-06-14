92°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Poker

Online pro wins BetMGM Poker Championship for over $560K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 10:53 am
 
A person walks by a banner for the BetMGM Poker Championship at the Aria on Wednesday, June 22, ...
A person walks by a banner for the BetMGM Poker Championship at the Aria on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Leo Taffe won the BetMGM Poker Championship on Tuesday at the PokerGO Studio near Aria.

Taffe, an online poker grinder from Michigan, defeated Mike Vanier heads-up to capture the $560,442 first prize.

Prior to Tuesday, Taffe’s largest live score came in February when he finished third in the $1,700 buy-in WSOP Circuit Cherokee (North Carolina) Main Event for more than $182,000.

Taffe entered the seven-player final table with nearly half of the chips in play and was responsible for four of the six eliminations as he picked up several big pocket pairs at opportune times.

On the final hand, Taffe held pocket aces and quickly called when Vanier went all-in after the turn with a pair of fives on a board of 10-4-5-K. Vanier earned $392,704.

Mo Zhou of China was third, and Stephen Song, the 2022 Global Poker Index player of the year, finished fourth.

The tournament drew 1,026 entries, three times the size of last year’s inaugural tournament, and smashed its $2 million prize pool guarantee.There were 94 BetMGM Poker online qualifiers in the field, including 13 who made the money. Among the notables were former major league infielder Jason Kipnis, who went out in 107th place ($6,534).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
2
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
3
Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup
Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup
4
From Kings to Golden Knights: Maloofs’ day changed Vegas history
From Kings to Golden Knights: Maloofs’ day changed Vegas history
5
Lonnie Hammargren dies, was Nevada’s former lieutenant governor
Lonnie Hammargren dies, was Nevada’s former lieutenant governor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Top poker pro breaks through for first WSOP bracelet
Top poker pro breaks through for first WSOP bracelet
Why the WSOP created a less expensive $300 buy-in event
Why the WSOP created a less expensive $300 buy-in event
WSOP event draws 2nd-largest field in live tournament history
WSOP event draws 2nd-largest field in live tournament history
5 players to watch at the World Series of Poker
5 players to watch at the World Series of Poker
Youngest winners of the WSOP Main Event
Youngest winners of the WSOP Main Event
Erik Seidel denied chance for historic 10th WSOP bracelet
Erik Seidel denied chance for historic 10th WSOP bracelet