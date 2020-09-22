Online service for poker’s Mike Sexton scheduled for Tuesday

The public celebration of life for the poker player and broadcaster will be held on the World Poker Tour’s social media channels.

Mike Sexton, seen in an undated file photo, died Sunday at 72. He was a member of the Poker Hall of Fame and a longtime commentator for the World Poker Tour. (World Poker Tour)

A public service for poker player and TV commentator Mike Sexton will be held online at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The celebration of life will be broadcast on the World Poker Tour’s YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. Immediately afterward, around 6:30 p.m., WPT executive tour director Matt Savage will host “Moments with Mike” on those same social media channels, as people around the world share stories about Sexton, who died Sept. 6 at his Las Vegas home at age 72.

Tuesday would have been his 73rd birthday.

Sexton was a member of the Poker Hall of Fame and a longtime commentator for the WPT.

Sexton had more than $6.7 million in live tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database. He won a World Series of Poker bracelet in 1989 and made several other final table appearances.

He also won a WPT event in 2016.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.