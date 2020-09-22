80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Poker

Online service for poker’s Mike Sexton scheduled for Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 12:30 am
 

A public service for poker player and TV commentator Mike Sexton will be held online at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The celebration of life will be broadcast on the World Poker Tour’s YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. Immediately afterward, around 6:30 p.m., WPT executive tour director Matt Savage will host “Moments with Mike” on those same social media channels, as people around the world share stories about Sexton, who died Sept. 6 at his Las Vegas home at age 72.

Tuesday would have been his 73rd birthday.

Sexton was a member of the Poker Hall of Fame and a longtime commentator for the WPT.

Sexton had more than $6.7 million in live tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database. He won a World Series of Poker bracelet in 1989 and made several other final table appearances.

He also won a WPT event in 2016.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
2
Las Vegas bars reopen to sparse late-night crowds
Las Vegas bars reopen to sparse late-night crowds
3
Front-line health care worker dies after contracting COVID-19
Front-line health care worker dies after contracting COVID-19
4
No-smoking policies inside hotel-casinos spreading
No-smoking policies inside hotel-casinos spreading
5
VICTOR JOECKS: The crumbling of elitist credibility
VICTOR JOECKS: The crumbling of elitist credibility
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST