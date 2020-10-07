Orleans poker room to go 24 hours again Friday

The room has been closing for a few hours overnight since reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it will go 24 hours again starting Friday.

The Orleans photographed on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Orleans poker room will go back to being open 24 hours a day starting at 8 a.m. Friday.

The casino announced the news on Twitter. The poker room had been closed from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily since reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark your calendars poker players! 📆 We are going ALL-IN at The Orleans Poker Room with operations moving back to 24 hours a day starting this Friday, October 9! We will open at 8am on Friday morning then be open around the clock going forward. pic.twitter.com/76BaqjxiA2 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 6, 2020

Games are being played eight-handed with plexiglass dividers between the players.

