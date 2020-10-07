94°F
Poker

Orleans poker room to go 24 hours again Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2020 - 3:20 pm
 

The Orleans poker room will go back to being open 24 hours a day starting at 8 a.m. Friday.

The casino announced the news on Twitter. The poker room had been closed from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily since reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Games are being played eight-handed with plexiglass dividers between the players.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

