Orleans poker room to go 24 hours again Friday

The Orleans poker room will go back to being open 24 hours a day starting at 8 a.m. Friday.
The casino announced the news on Twitter. The poker room had been closed from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily since reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mark your calendars poker players! 📆
We are going ALL-IN at The Orleans Poker Room with operations moving back to 24 hours a day starting this Friday, October 9! We will open at 8am on Friday morning then be open around the clock going forward. pic.twitter.com/76BaqjxiA2
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 6, 2020
Games are being played eight-handed with plexiglass dividers between the players.
