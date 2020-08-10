Orleans, South Point poker rooms go 8-handed
The rooms installed plexiglass dividers that allow for eight-handed play, joining four other poker rooms in the Las Vegas area.
The Orleans and South Point have become the latest poker rooms in the Las Vegas area to expand to eight-handed play.
The rooms recently announced that they installed plexiglass dividers that allow for eight-handed play. The Orleans was previously six-handed with plexiglass, and the South Point hosted five-handed games without plexiglass.
The Venetian and three Station Casinos poker rooms — Boulder Station, Red Rock Resort and Santa Fe Station — also host eight-handed games.
The Sahara Las Vegas poker room is seven-handed with plexiglass; Aria, Bellagio and the MGM Grand are six-handed with plexiglass; and Caesars Palace, the Flamingo and the Golden Nugget are five-handed without plexiglass.
