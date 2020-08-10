106°F
Orleans, South Point poker rooms go 8-handed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2020 - 2:16 pm
 

The Orleans and South Point have become the latest poker rooms in the Las Vegas area to expand to eight-handed play.

The rooms recently announced that they installed plexiglass dividers that allow for eight-handed play. The Orleans was previously six-handed with plexiglass, and the South Point hosted five-handed games without plexiglass.

The Venetian and three Station Casinos poker rooms — Boulder Station, Red Rock Resort and Santa Fe Station — also host eight-handed games.

The Sahara Las Vegas poker room is seven-handed with plexiglass; Aria, Bellagio and the MGM Grand are six-handed with plexiglass; and Caesars Palace, the Flamingo and the Golden Nugget are five-handed without plexiglass.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

