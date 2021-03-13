61°F
Poker

Phil Hellmuth-Daniel Negreanu poker match rescheduled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2021 - 3:11 pm
 
Updated March 13, 2021 - 3:20 pm
Daniel Negreanu plays in the World Series of Poker $10,000 no-limit hold 'em Main Event at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 10, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

The “High Stakes Duel” between poker stars Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu has been rescheduled for March 31 because of a concern related to the coronavirus.

The match had been scheduled for Tuesday at the PokerGO studio by the Aria.

PokerGO posted on Twitter that the match was delayed “due to a non-player covid concern.”

“High Stakes Duel” is a tournament format with escalating stakes. The match starts with each player putting up $50,000. The loser has the right to a rematch at double the stakes.

Hellmuth, 56, is the all-time leader in World Series of Poker bracelets with 15, including the 1989 Main Event title. He has more than $24 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Negreanu, 46, is a six-time WSOP bracelet winner with $42 million in live tournament earnings.

