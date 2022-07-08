Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance

Phil Hellmuth didn’t make it to the first break Thursday before he was eliminated from the $10,000 buy-in World Series of Poker Main Event at Bally’s.

Phil Hellmuth makes his grand entrance to the World Series of Poker tournament dressed in a Darth Vader costume at the Bally's Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Phil Hellmuth made his grand entrance to the World Series of Poker’s Main Event on Thursday.

He departed less than two hours later.

The 16-time WSOP bracelet winner didn’t survive to the first break on Day 2ABC before being eliminated from the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Bally’s.

Wow! Out of @WSOP Main Event quickly, sigh. I thought I was lasting 3-11 days. Was prepared: took 3 days off, worked out hard 10 AM, slept well, and came in very fresh. Then folded A-Q pre. Lost w K-K to a goofy AF spot (A-5 called double Q-8-4-2-3). I did not win a single hand! — phil_hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth) July 7, 2022

Hellmuth registered for the Main Event on Thursday after skipping all the Day 1s and arrived wearing a Darth Vader costume while “The Imperial March” played over the public-address system. Many of the players in attendance either ignored the theatrics or booed the player nicknamed the “Poker Brat.”

Once he sat down, Hellmuth didn’t win a pot. The 1989 Main Event champion lost the majority of his 60,000-chip starting stack in a hand against Shawn Smith, who made a straight on the river to crack Hellmuth’s pocket kings.

Shortly after, Hellmuth flicked in his final 6,000 chips holding king-jack and was called by Jeff Frerichs. Hellmuth made two-pair on the turn, but his opponent hit a set of sixes on the river to score the knockout.

Hellmuth hasn’t made the money in the Main Event since 2015. He has six cashes at this year’s WSOP, including a second-place finish in the $3,000 buy-in Freezeout No-Limit Hold’em event early Sunday.

The schedule features 18 more live tournaments in addition to several online events before the series ends July 20.

