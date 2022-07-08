102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Poker

Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2022 - 6:07 pm
 
Phil Hellmuth makes his grand entrance to the World Series of Poker tournament dressed in a Dar ...
Phil Hellmuth makes his grand entrance to the World Series of Poker tournament dressed in a Darth Vader costume at the Bally's Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Hellmuth makes his grand entrance to the World Series of Poker tournament dressed in a Dar ...
Phil Hellmuth makes his grand entrance to the World Series of Poker tournament dressed in a Darth Vader costume at the Bally's Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Hellmuth makes his grand entrance to the World Series of Poker tournament dressed in a Dar ...
Phil Hellmuth makes his grand entrance to the World Series of Poker tournament dressed in a Darth Vader costume at the Bally's Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Hellmuth plays during the World Series of Poker tournament at Bally's Las Vegas in Las Veg ...
Phil Hellmuth plays during the World Series of Poker tournament at Bally's Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Hellmuth plays during the World Series of Poker tournament at Bally's Las Vegas in Las Veg ...
Phil Hellmuth plays during the World Series of Poker tournament at Bally's Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Hellmuth plays during the World Series of Poker tournament at Bally's Las Vegas in Las Veg ...
Phil Hellmuth plays during the World Series of Poker tournament at Bally's Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Hellmuth plays during the World Series of Poker tournament at Bally's Las Vegas in Las Veg ...
Phil Hellmuth plays during the World Series of Poker tournament at Bally's Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Hellmuth makes his grand entrance to the World Series of Poker tournament dressed in a Dar ...
at the The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Hellmuth makes his grand entrance to the World Series of Poker tournament dressed in a Dar ...
Phil Hellmuth makes his grand entrance to the World Series of Poker tournament dressed in a Darth Vader costume at the Bally's Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Phil Hellmuth made his grand entrance to the World Series of Poker’s Main Event on Thursday.

He departed less than two hours later.

The 16-time WSOP bracelet winner didn’t survive to the first break on Day 2ABC before being eliminated from the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Bally’s.

Hellmuth registered for the Main Event on Thursday after skipping all the Day 1s and arrived wearing a Darth Vader costume while “The Imperial March” played over the public-address system. Many of the players in attendance either ignored the theatrics or booed the player nicknamed the “Poker Brat.”

Once he sat down, Hellmuth didn’t win a pot. The 1989 Main Event champion lost the majority of his 60,000-chip starting stack in a hand against Shawn Smith, who made a straight on the river to crack Hellmuth’s pocket kings.

Shortly after, Hellmuth flicked in his final 6,000 chips holding king-jack and was called by Jeff Frerichs. Hellmuth made two-pair on the turn, but his opponent hit a set of sixes on the river to score the knockout.

Hellmuth hasn’t made the money in the Main Event since 2015. He has six cashes at this year’s WSOP, including a second-place finish in the $3,000 buy-in Freezeout No-Limit Hold’em event early Sunday.

The schedule features 18 more live tournaments in addition to several online events before the series ends July 20.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders make NFL history, announce first Black woman as team president
Raiders make NFL history, announce first Black woman as team president
2
With over 500K followers, YouTuber now making his mark on casino floors
With over 500K followers, YouTuber now making his mark on casino floors
3
Strip buildings close, targeted for redevelopment
Strip buildings close, targeted for redevelopment
4
Raiders to announce new team president, hire HR director
Raiders to announce new team president, hire HR director
5
Las Vegas house prices drop for first time in over 2 years
Las Vegas house prices drop for first time in over 2 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST