Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu

The friendly poker rivals played for more than six hours in their $50,000 buy-in “High Stakes Duel” on the video subscription service PokerGO.

Daniel Negreanu acknowledges Phil Hellmuth after Hellmuth won their "High Stakes Duel" broadcast Wednesday on PokerGO. (PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth gestures during his victory over Daniel Negreanu in their "High Stakes Duel" broadcast Wednesday on PokerGO. (PokerGO)

Daniel Negreanu reads one of Phil Hellmuth's books during their "High Stakes Duel" broadcast Wednesday on PokerGO. (PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth folds a hand during his victory over Daniel Negreanu in their "High Stakes Duel" broadcast Wednesday on PokerGO. (PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth rallied from a 19-1 chip deficit to beat Daniel Negreanu in their $50,000 buy-in “High Stakes Duel” broadcast Wednesday on the subscription video service PokerGO.

The heads-up match, played at the PokerGO studio by the Aria, took more than six hours to complete. The players started with 50,000 in chips, and at one point Negreanu held a chip lead of about 95,000 to 5,000. But Hellmuth fought back, eventually took over the chip lead and pulled out the victory.

Negreanu has the right to a rematch at double the stakes, an option he said before the match that he would exercise if he lost.

Hellmuth and Negreanu are arguably the two most famous poker players in the world.

Hellmuth, 56, is the all-time leader in World Series of Poker bracelets with 15, including the 1989 Main Event title. He has more than $24 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Negreanu, 46, is a six-time WSOP bracelet winner with $42 million in live tournament earnings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.