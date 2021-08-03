Phil Hellmuth to battle Tom Dwan on next ‘High Stakes Duel’

Phil Hellmuth is putting his 7-0 record in the PokerGO format on the line against Tom Dwan, known for playing huge pots on “High Stakes Poker.”

Phil Hellmuth plays on "High Stakes Duel" on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the PokerGO studio by the Aria. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth will take on high-stakes cash-game pro Tom Dwan in the next “High Stakes Duel” on PokerGO.

Hellmuth and Dwan will meet in a $100,000 buy-in heads-up No-limit Hold’em match that will air at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 on the subscription video service PokerGO.

Hellmuth is undefeated in the “High Stakes Duel” format. He recently defeated Nick Wright, an FS1 sports personality and avid amateur player, in a $50,000 match to go to 7-0 after previously winning three straight matches each against pros Antonio Esfandiari and Daniel Negreanu.

Hellmuth, 57, is the all-time leader with 15 World Series of Poker tournament victories, and he has almost $25 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Dwan, 35, has nearly $5 million in career tournament earnings, but he is known more for his appearances on “High Stakes Poker,” in which he played several pots approaching $1 million.

The previous “High Stakes Duel” matches started with a buy-in of $50,000, but Dwan is starting at $100,000 because he is taking over for Wright, who chose not to exercise his right to a rematch at double the stakes.

Hellmuth praised Dwan on Twitter when announcing the match: “Another great great player, oh boy!”

