Phil Hellmuth to battle Tom Dwan on next ‘High Stakes Duel’
Phil Hellmuth is putting his 7-0 record in the PokerGO format on the line against Tom Dwan, known for playing huge pots on “High Stakes Poker.”
Phil Hellmuth will take on high-stakes cash-game pro Tom Dwan in the next “High Stakes Duel” on PokerGO.
Hellmuth and Dwan will meet in a $100,000 buy-in heads-up No-limit Hold’em match that will air at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 on the subscription video service PokerGO.
Hellmuth is undefeated in the “High Stakes Duel” format. He recently defeated Nick Wright, an FS1 sports personality and avid amateur player, in a $50,000 match to go to 7-0 after previously winning three straight matches each against pros Antonio Esfandiari and Daniel Negreanu.
Hellmuth, 57, is the all-time leader with 15 World Series of Poker tournament victories, and he has almost $25 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.
Dwan, 35, has nearly $5 million in career tournament earnings, but he is known more for his appearances on “High Stakes Poker,” in which he played several pots approaching $1 million.
The previous “High Stakes Duel” matches started with a buy-in of $50,000, but Dwan is starting at $100,000 because he is taking over for Wright, who chose not to exercise his right to a rematch at double the stakes.
Hellmuth praised Dwan on Twitter when announcing the match: “Another great great player, oh boy!”
