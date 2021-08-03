108°F
Phil Hellmuth to battle Tom Dwan on next ‘High Stakes Duel’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2021 - 3:59 pm
 
Phil Hellmuth plays on "High Stakes Duel" on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the PokerGO studio by the Aria. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth will take on high-stakes cash-game pro Tom Dwan in the next “High Stakes Duel” on PokerGO.

Hellmuth and Dwan will meet in a $100,000 buy-in heads-up No-limit Hold’em match that will air at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 on the subscription video service PokerGO.

Hellmuth is undefeated in the “High Stakes Duel” format. He recently defeated Nick Wright, an FS1 sports personality and avid amateur player, in a $50,000 match to go to 7-0 after previously winning three straight matches each against pros Antonio Esfandiari and Daniel Negreanu.

Hellmuth, 57, is the all-time leader with 15 World Series of Poker tournament victories, and he has almost $25 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Dwan, 35, has nearly $5 million in career tournament earnings, but he is known more for his appearances on “High Stakes Poker,” in which he played several pots approaching $1 million.

The previous “High Stakes Duel” matches started with a buy-in of $50,000, but Dwan is starting at $100,000 because he is taking over for Wright, who chose not to exercise his right to a rematch at double the stakes.

Hellmuth praised Dwan on Twitter when announcing the match: “Another great great player, oh boy!”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

