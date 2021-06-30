Planet Hollywood poker room to close permanently in July

A Caesars Entertainment spokesperson confirmed the closure of the Strip poker room and referred players to other nearby Caesars properties.

A view of Planet Hollywood along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Planet Hollywood Resort poker room will close permanently July 11.

A Caesars Entertainment spokesperson confirmed the closure in an email and referred players to other Caesars properties.

“Guests may visit the nearby poker rooms at Bally’s Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas and Caesars Palace,” the spokesperson said.

The 10-table Planet Hollywood poker area is located in the middle of the casino floor.

The room reopened in October after the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.