‘Poker Brat’ makes ’80s rock star entrance to WSOP Main Event — PHOTOS

Phil Hellmuth, 17-time World Series of Poker champion, makes his grand entrance for the WSOP Main Event at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. The theme for the entrance was “Highway to Hellmuth,” a play on AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
July 3, 2025 - 6:02 pm
July 3, 2025 - 6:02 pm
 

Phil Hellmuth couldn’t stay away from the World Series of Poker Main Event.

The 17-time WSOP champion made his grand entrance to the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship on Thursday, turning up at Horseshoe Las Vegas dressed as a 1980s rock star.

The “Highway to Hellmuth”-themed arrival included his son Phillip III and professional poker player Dan “Jungleman” Cates playing guitars. Hellmuth, wearing a black leather jacket, lip-synched to AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” as groupies followed behind.

Hellmuth, nicknamed the “Poker Brat,” threatened in February to skip the Main Event, citing the grueling schedule that favored younger players. Since 2003, only two winners of the Main Event have been over age 40.

He reversed course in May, and the 60-year-old Hellmuth took his seat on Day 1B at the featured table for the PokerGO online stream.

Hellmuth won the 1989 Main Event and is the only player to win the WSOP and WSOP Europe Main Events. The last time he cashed in the Main Event was 2015.

This summer, Hellmuth has cashed in eight event,s and his best result was a third-place finish in the $2,500 buy-in Mixed Omaha High-Low 8/Seven-Card Stud High-Low 8 event two weeks ago.

Hellmuth’s late arrival to the Main Event has become a tradition, with his cosplay featuring characters such as Darth Vader and “The Greatest Showman.” Last year, he came dressed as a karate black belt and advanced to Day 2 but didn’t make the money.

The Main Event continues Friday with Day 1C, the third of four starting flights. The final table is scheduled to begin July 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

