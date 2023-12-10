Poker great Seidel enters elite company with 10th WSOP bracelet

Erik Seidel won his 10th World Series of Poker bracelet at WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas, moving him into a tie with some poker legends for second on the all-time list.

Erik Seidel plays in a Poker Masters event at the PokerGO studio by the Aria in 2023. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Erik Seidel continues to build his resume as one of poker’s greatest players.

Seidel captured his 10th World Series of Poker bracelet Saturday at WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas, moving him into a tie with Doyle Brunson, Johnny Chan and Phil Ivey for second on the all-time list.

Only Phil Hellmuth has more WSOP bracelets (17).

Seidel, 64, won the $50,000 buy-in Super High Roller for $1,704,400, the biggest WSOP score of his career. Seth Gottlieb took second in the 137-entry field, earning $1,052,800.

“It really is nice to get to double digits,” Seidel told PokerNews. “Any time you win a bracelet is just an incredibly special thing. To get to ten, I don’t know, it’s a beautiful feeling. It’s just so nice when things go well like this.”

Seidel, a native New Yorker, won his first WSOP bracelet in 1992.