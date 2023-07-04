109°F
Poker

Poker influencer in car crash before start of WSOP Main Event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2023 - 5:47 pm
 
Doug Polk, right, chats with an opponent during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-lim ...
Doug Polk, right, chats with an opponent during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jamie Gold, center, plays during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Wo ...
Jamie Gold, center, plays during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jamie Gold, center, eyes his opponent during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit ...
Jamie Gold, center, eyes his opponent during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A dealer readies the deck while a player gets a massage during the World Series of Poker $10,00 ...
A dealer readies the deck while a player gets a massage during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A player watches the deal during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’ ...
A player watches the deal during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A player concentrates on the game during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ...
A player concentrates on the game during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A player antes during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Ch ...
A player antes during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A player wears a Superman suit during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold&#x ...
A player wears a Superman suit during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Joe Cada participates in the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World ...
Joe Cada participates in the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spectators watch the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Champio ...
Spectators watch the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shaun Deeb eyes his opponent during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold&#x20 ...
Shaun Deeb eyes his opponent during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A participant runs to the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Ch ...
A participant runs to the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Farah Galfond receives her cards during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A dealer hands out cards during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’e ...
A dealer hands out cards during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Players participate in the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World C ...
Players participate in the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A player wears a Grinch hat during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold&#x201 ...
A player wears a Grinch hat during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Players concentrate on their game during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ...
Players concentrate on their game during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cards and chips are ready at a table during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit H ...
Cards and chips are ready at a table during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship is underway ...
The World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It’s no coincidence that Jamie Gold was selected to perform the “Shuffle up and deal” announcement Monday to kick off the World Series of Poker Main Event.

Gold outlasted the largest field in the tournament’s history to win in 2006. With WSOP officials expecting to shatter that attendance record this year, the symbolism was obvious.

“This is the year. It should be the record-breaking year,” Gold said. “I was just so lucky and fortunate to be able to win the biggest one ever before (8,773 entrants). And now I have a shot to be the next winner. But either way, I’m just having a blast.”

The first flight of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas featured an eclectic mix of poker professionals and recreational players who were crossing off an item on their bucket list.

The tournament continues Tuesday with the second of four starting flights at the Horseshoe and Paris.

Gold was one of a handful of former champions spotted in the field and was playing in the Main Event for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. After battling long-haul COVID symptoms, Gold said he is finally healthy again and returned to playing live poker this year.

He has four small cashes out of 10 events at the WSOP this summer and had more than doubled his 60,000-chip starting stack by the second afternoon break.

“I’m feeling great,” Gold said. “If I can somehow get back into that zone, I might actually have a shot.”

One notable who had an interesting start to the Main Event was poker pro and social media influencer Doug Polk. The three-time WSOP winner was in a car crash on his way to the Strip but made it in time for the first level.

“I stopped at an intersection, turned on some music, pumping some jams, getting psyched up, ‘Main Event, Day 1, let’s go!’ ” Polk said. “And then I just get nailed from behind by another car.”

Polk didn’t seem to be affected by the incident and said the other driver’s car took most of the damage. He received a massage at the table to help prevent any soreness that might occur in the aftermath.

His chip stack also was in good shape despite taking a bad beat with the chance to knock out a player during the first level. Polk had doubled his starting stack by the second break.

“So far, so good,” he said. “I’ve got some chips. Happy with my play. I had some good hands in a lot of good spots and kind of been picking my battles well.”

Polk is hoping the accident isn’t a bad omen for the tournament. Despite a long list of poker accomplishments that includes a runner-up finish in the $25,000 buy-in Heads-Up No-limit Hold’em Championship last month, Polk’s only cash in the Main Event came in 2011 when he was eliminated in 592nd place.

“I have never had a deep run this tournament. Every single year I show up, I get sent packing,” Polk said. “Not this year. This is my year. I’m making a run for one time in my life.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

