Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89

Doyle Brunson, widely regarded as the godfather of Texas Hold’em poker, died Sunday in Las Vegas. He was 89.

Jack Binion, left, Las Vegas gaming legend and whose father opened the original Horseshoe Club in downtown Las Vegas in 1951, with Doyle Brunson, poker hall of fame inductee, participate during the grand opening celebration at Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel-casino, formerly Bally's, on the Strip, in Las Vegas, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legendary poker player Doyle Brunson joins others at a table during Day 1A of the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. He is a two-time WSOP Main Event champion, a Poker Hall of Fame inductee and the author of several books on poker. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legendary poker player Doyle Brunson gives a remote welcome to all during final table play at the WSOP Main Event within the Bally's Event Center on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nicknamed “Texas Dolly,” Brunson won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments, including the Main Event in 1976 and 1977. His book “Super System” influenced a generation of poker players, and he was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

Brunson’s agent, Brian Balsbaugh, posted a statement on Twitter from the Brunson family confirming his death.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

