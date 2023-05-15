Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
Doyle Brunson, widely regarded as the godfather of Texas Hold’em poker, died Sunday in Las Vegas. He was 89.
Nicknamed “Texas Dolly,” Brunson won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments, including the Main Event in 1976 and 1977. His book “Super System” influenced a generation of poker players, and he was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.
Brunson’s agent, Brian Balsbaugh, posted a statement on Twitter from the Brunson family confirming his death.
“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”
