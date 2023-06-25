74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Poker

Poker player proposes to girlfriend after winning $1.3M at WSOP

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2023 - 7:49 am
 
Ap Louis Garza proposes to his girlfriend after he won the World Series of Poker's $10,000 buy- ...
Ap Louis Garza proposes to his girlfriend after he won the World Series of Poker's $10,000 buy-in Pot-Limit Omaha Championship for $1.3 million on Saturday night at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (PokerGO)
Ap Louis Garza won the World Series of Poker's $10,000 buy-in Pot-Limit Omaha Championship for ...
Ap Louis Garza won the World Series of Poker's $10,000 buy-in Pot-Limit Omaha Championship for $1.3 million on Saturday night at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (PokerGO)

Ap Louis Garza can afford an extravagant wedding now.

Garza won the World Series of Poker’s Pot-Limit Omaha Championship on Saturday night for $1.3 million and his first career bracelet, which are awarded to tournament winners.

Then, during the celebration at Horseshoe Las Vegas, the resident of San Antonio proposed to his girlfriend.

“Don’t think any other time would be right besides now because I don’t think I would even be right here without her,” Garza told WSOP.com after she said yes.

With a rambunctious rail offering support throughout the final table, Garza defeated Arthur Morris of Plano, Texas, in a short heads-up battle to complete the victory in the $10,000 buy-in event.

Garza was last in chips when action resumed five-handed Saturday but won a key pot early against leader Stanislav Halatenko and doubled up with four players remaining. He then eliminated Las Vegas resident Travis Pearson in fourth place.

On the final hand, Morris had the lead until the river when Garza hit a third four to make trips and eliminate his opponent. Morris earned $809,167.

Garza added a bracelet to the WSOP Circuit ring he won in 2018. The victory bumped Garza’s career live tournament earnings to more than $3.5 million, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
2
Here are the 10 largest CCSD elementary, middle and high schools
Here are the 10 largest CCSD elementary, middle and high schools
3
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
4
Titanic sub billionaire’s stepson arrested in 2021 Las Vegas concert threat
Titanic sub billionaire’s stepson arrested in 2021 Las Vegas concert threat
5
Smith’s to open $225M distribution center in North Las Vegas
Smith’s to open $225M distribution center in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Erik Seidel denied chance for historic 10th WSOP bracelet
Erik Seidel denied chance for historic 10th WSOP bracelet
Top poker pro breaks through for first WSOP bracelet
Top poker pro breaks through for first WSOP bracelet
Why the WSOP created a less expensive $300 buy-in event
Why the WSOP created a less expensive $300 buy-in event
WSOP event draws 2nd-largest field in live tournament history
WSOP event draws 2nd-largest field in live tournament history
5 players to watch at the World Series of Poker
5 players to watch at the World Series of Poker
Poker player at WSOP makes bold call with $1M prize at stake
Poker player at WSOP makes bold call with $1M prize at stake