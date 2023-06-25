Poker player proposes to girlfriend after winning $1.3M at WSOP

Ap Louis Garza won the World Series of Poker’s Pot-Limit Omaha Championship for $1.3 million, then proposed to his girlfriend during the celebration.

Ap Louis Garza can afford an extravagant wedding now.

Garza won the World Series of Poker’s Pot-Limit Omaha Championship on Saturday night for $1.3 million and his first career bracelet, which are awarded to tournament winners.

Then, during the celebration at Horseshoe Las Vegas, the resident of San Antonio proposed to his girlfriend.

“Don’t think any other time would be right besides now because I don’t think I would even be right here without her,” Garza told WSOP.com after she said yes.

With a rambunctious rail offering support throughout the final table, Garza defeated Arthur Morris of Plano, Texas, in a short heads-up battle to complete the victory in the $10,000 buy-in event.

Garza was last in chips when action resumed five-handed Saturday but won a key pot early against leader Stanislav Halatenko and doubled up with four players remaining. He then eliminated Las Vegas resident Travis Pearson in fourth place.

On the final hand, Morris had the lead until the river when Garza hit a third four to make trips and eliminate his opponent. Morris earned $809,167.

Garza added a bracelet to the WSOP Circuit ring he won in 2018. The victory bumped Garza’s career live tournament earnings to more than $3.5 million, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

