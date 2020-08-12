77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Poker

Poker players split $332,000 jackpot at Venetian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2020 - 6:01 am
 

Poker players at The Venetian split a bad beat jackpot worth $332,000, the casino said Tuesday.

Here are the details, according to the poker room’s Twitter account:

Adam Lister made a straight flush with the five-four of hearts on a board that contained the eight-seven-six of hearts, but he lost to Yusuke Sawauchi, who made a higher straight flush with the ten-nine of hearts.

As the loser of the hand, Lister received $166,000. Sawauchi got $83,000, and the other six players at the table split an additional $83,000, netting $13,834 each.

The Venetian required quad nines or better to be beaten to qualify for the jackpot, which builds through a promotional rake that is taken from each hand played in the poker room.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas man faces 4 counts of lewdness with minor
Las Vegas man faces 4 counts of lewdness with minor
2
CARTOON: A nation torn
CARTOON: A nation torn
3
Police release photos of suspect in attack on senior citizen
Police release photos of suspect in attack on senior citizen
4
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in California
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in California
5
Big traffic creates backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Big traffic creates backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST