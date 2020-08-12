Poker players split $332,000 jackpot at Venetian

The bad beat jackpot paid out when a player lost with a straight flush to a higher straight flush. The loser of the hand received $166,000.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Poker players at The Venetian split a bad beat jackpot worth $332,000, the casino said Tuesday.

Here are the details, according to the poker room’s Twitter account:

Adam Lister made a straight flush with the five-four of hearts on a board that contained the eight-seven-six of hearts, but he lost to Yusuke Sawauchi, who made a higher straight flush with the ten-nine of hearts.

As the loser of the hand, Lister received $166,000. Sawauchi got $83,000, and the other six players at the table split an additional $83,000, netting $13,834 each.

$332,000 Bad Beat Jackpot @VenetianPoker Congratulations to Adam Lister, who with the 4/5 hearts lost to the 9/10 hearts of Yusuke Sawauchi on a board of 6/7/8 of hearts. Adam takes home $166,000 with Yusuke winning $83,000. Six other players at the table awarded $13,834 each pic.twitter.com/hSd1GMP3IX — Venetian Poker Room (@VenetianPoker) August 11, 2020

The Venetian required quad nines or better to be beaten to qualify for the jackpot, which builds through a promotional rake that is taken from each hand played in the poker room.

