Poker

Poker pro from Atlanta wins WSOP Main Event, $12.1M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2023 - 3:43 pm
 
Updated July 17, 2023 - 4:19 pm
Daniel Weinman holds a new Jostens bracelet while joined by his supporters after winning the Wo ...
Daniel Weinman holds a new Jostens bracelet while joined by his supporters after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event in the Horseshoe on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
(From left) Steven Jones, Adam Walton and Daniel Weinman play on the final day at the World Ser ...
(From left) Steven Jones, Adam Walton and Daniel Weinman play on the final day at the World Series of Poker Main Event in the Horseshoe on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Josten's World Series of Poker Main Event bracelet on display on the final table in the Hor ...
The Josten's World Series of Poker Main Event bracelet on display on the final table in the Horseshoe on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A piece of fool's gold piece on the table with cash and cards on the final day at the World Ser ...
A piece of fool's gold piece on the table with cash and cards on the final day at the World Series of Poker Main Event in the Horseshoe on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. It was passed from player to player as they were eliminated and finally given to winner Daniel Weinman. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stacks of cash are guarded after being dumped onto the table as the last two remaining players ...
Stacks of cash are guarded after being dumped onto the table as the last two remaining players will soon play on the final day at the World Series of Poker Main Event in the Horseshoe on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Daniel Weinman was in the crowd at the World Series of Poker Main Event final table 11 years ago, cheering on his friend and dreaming of what it would be like to win the tournament himself one day.

When it happened for real Monday, Weinman put his hands on his head in disbelief.

The professional poker player from Atlanta outlasted a record field to win the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Weinman defeated Steven Jones during heads-up play to collect the $12.1 million first prize and become the first American to win the Main Event since John Cynn in 2018.

“kwote,” Weinman said.

Jones, a real estate broker from Scottsdale, Arizona, earned $6.5 million.

Weinman is

Henderson resident Adam Walton was third and took home $4 million after he was eliminated by Weinman’s pocket aces in a stunning hand less than an hour into three-handed play.

The Main Event drew 10,043 entrants, smashing the previous record of 8,773 set in 2006.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

