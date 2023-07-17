Poker pro from Atlanta wins WSOP Main Event, $12.1M
Daniel Weinman outlasted a record field to win the World Series of Poker Main Event on Monday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.
Daniel Weinman was in the crowd at the World Series of Poker Main Event final table 11 years ago, cheering on his friend and dreaming of what it would be like to win the tournament himself one day.
When it happened for real Monday, Weinman put his hands on his head in disbelief.
The professional poker player from Atlanta outlasted a record field to win the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas.
Weinman defeated Steven Jones during heads-up play to collect the $12.1 million first prize and become the first American to win the Main Event since John Cynn in 2018.
. Jones, a real estate broker from Scottsdale, Arizona, earned $6.5 million.
Henderson resident Adam Walton was third and took home $4 million after he was eliminated by Weinman’s pocket aces in a stunning hand less than an hour into three-handed play.
The Main Event drew 10,043 entrants, smashing the previous record of 8,773 set in 2006.
