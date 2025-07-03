81°F
Poker pro wins tournament, $2.34M prize on wild final hand at Wynn — WATCH

July 3, 2025 - 8:40 am
 

The Wynn Classic Summer Championship crowned a champion Wednesday, and the tournament ended in spectacular fashion.

Professional poker player Michael Sklenicka of the Czech Republic claimed the $2.34 million first prize when he shockingly made four-of-a-kind on the final hand to eliminate the two remaining players.

“The world is mine!” Sklenicka shouted following the victory.

The $10,400 buy-in Summer Championship is the largest event of the summer outside the World Series of Poker and featured a $10 million guaranteed prize pool. The tournament drew 1,537 entries to the poker room at Wynn.

Jun Obara of Japan finished in second place for $1.59 million and Austria’s Daniel Rezaei collected $1.18 million for third.

On the final hand, chip leader Sklenicka held seven-eight and raised enough before the flop to put both of his opponents all-in. Obara called holding pocket kings. Rezaei thought for a bit before committing the rest of his chips with pocket 10s, creating a three-way all-in.

The flop of king-seven-eight drew a loud reaction from Sklenicka, whose two-pair trailed the set of kings for Obara. Another eight came on the turn, giving both players a full house and eliminating Rezaei.

Sklenicka could only win with the last remaining eight in the deck, and he called for the card before the dealer turned over the river. Sure enough, the eight of clubs showed up, giving Sklenicka quads and the double knockout.

With the win, Sklenicka nearly doubled his career live tournament earnings to over $5 million, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

