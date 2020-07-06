101°F
Poker

Poker rooms bring back multitable tournaments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2020 - 11:29 am
 
Updated July 6, 2020 - 11:36 am

Multitable tournaments are returning to Las Vegas poker rooms.

The South Point brought back its daily tournaments Monday. The room will host events at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. every day.

Most tournaments are $60 buy-in No-limit Hold’em events. No-limit Hold’em deepstack events with a $125 buy-in will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The room will also host $60 buy-in Omaha High-Low tournaments at 2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

Caesars Palace started hosting $150 buy-in tournaments last week at 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The South Point and Caesars Palace are using five-handed tables, per guidelines from the state Gaming Control Board.

The Venetian has been hosting multitable tournaments, but in a shootout format in which players must defeat their entire table before being moved to the next table. The room has been hosting $300 shootout tournaments for a maximum of 80 players (16 five-handed tables to start) at 11:10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Venetian is also hosting $230 single-table tournaments from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tournaments begin as soon as five players have registered.

Poker rooms are allowed to host six-handed games if they have installed plexiglass dividers between the players. Bellagio reopened with dividers June 18. Aria and the MGM Grand reopened last week with dividers.

The Orleans and Sahara Las Vegas recently added dividers after originally reopening with five-handed tables.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

