Poker star ‘100% playing’ in WSOP Main Event after change of heart

Phil Hellmuth reversed course and announced on social media early Thursday he was “100% playing” in the World Series of Poker Main Event this summer.

Phil Hellmuth converses at the table during the World Series of Poker main event at Horseshoe Convention Center on Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Phil Hellmuth makes a grand entrance during the World Series of Poker main event at Horseshoe Convention Center on Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Phil Hellmuth has reversed course and will play the World Series of Poker Main Event this summer.

The all-time leader in WSOP tournament victories had an apparent change of heart and announced on social media early Thursday he was “100% playing” in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship.

The WSOP Main Event begins July 2 at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

I am 100% playing in the @WSOP Main Event! I’ll be coming in themed as “Highway To Hellmuth.” Might dress up like an 80’s rock star. Can’t wait to share the artwork we have for this Grand Main Event Entrance@BetRivers might give away a Ford Mustang#POSITIVITY #PHNiceLife pic.twitter.com/x4XLYLG3El — phil_hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth) May 29, 2025

Hellmuth, a 17-time WSOP champion, said in February he was skipping the Main Event. The 60-year-old nicknamed the “Poker Brat” cited the grueling schedule and labeled the tournament an “endurance test.”

The Main Event features five, two-hour levels each day and requires participants to play for at least six consecutive days to reach the final table. Hellmuth has lobbied officials to give players more rest during the tournament.

Last year’s winner was 38-year-old Jonathan Tamayo, who outlasted a record field of 10,112 entrants. Since 2003, only two winners of the Main Event have been over age 40: Hossein Ensan (55) and Damian Salas (45).

On Monday, a day before the start of the WSOP, Hellmuth posted a poll on X asking whether he should play in the Main Event or boycott the tournament. When the voting suddenly shifted in favor of a boycott, Hellmuth removed the poll several hours later and said in a video on social media he took it down because he suspected manipulation.

“I think everybody is assuming I’m going to play now. I am going to play now,” Hellmuth said in the video.

Hellmuth also revealed his Main Event entrance theme will be “Highway to Hellmuth” and hinted at dressing up like a rock star from the 1980s. He also said his son, Phillip III, could make an appearance.

Hellmuth traditionally makes a late arrival to the Main Event, and his entrance has evolved into a spectacle over the years. In 2022, he arrived dressed as Darth Vader, and last year he showed up as a karate black belt.

Hellmuth won the 1989 Main Event and is the only player with WSOP and WSOP Europe Main Event titles. He hasn’t cashed in the Main Event since 2015.

