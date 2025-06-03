Poker superstar reaches WSOP final table, chases 8th career bracelet

Daniel Negreanu reached the final table of the WSOP $10,000 buy-in Omaha High-Low 8 or Better Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Daniel Negreanu fiddles with his chips during the World Series of Poker main event at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Daniel Negreanu is in the mix for another World Series of Poker title.

The seven-time WSOP champion and Poker Hall of Fame member reached the final table of the $10,000 buy-in Omaha High-Low 8 or Better Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Negreanu sits third in chips with five players remaining.

The tournament resumes at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on a one-hour delay by subscription service PokerGO. The winner will take home $470,437.

Negreanu is looking to claim WSOP titles in back-to-back summers. He ended an 11-year drought in 2024 when he took down the prestigious $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship.

With a win, Negreanu would become the seventh player in history with eight or more WSOP bracelets, which are awarded for tournament victories.

Negreanu entered Day 3 as the chip leader with 20 players remaining but steadily fell throughout Monday’s action. He was last in chips at one point during six-handed play before rebuilding his stack.

One of the players standing in Negreanu’s way is chip leader Viktor Blom of Sweden. The high-stakes online legend known by the screen name “Isildur1” is seeking his first WSOP bracelet.

Blom was responsible for the final three knockouts at the final table before action was halted.

Ryan Bambrick is second in chips, virtually tied with Negreanu. Hunter McClelland and Ofir Mor round out the remaining competitors and are on the short stacks with less than 10 big blinds each.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

