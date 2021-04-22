70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Poker

PokerGO unveils worldwide tour, big events in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2021 - 9:00 am
 
Mori Eskandani, shown in an undated file photo, is a member of the Poker Hall of Fame and the n ...
Mori Eskandani, shown in an undated file photo, is a member of the Poker Hall of Fame and the new president of the poker subscription video service PokerGO. (PokerGO)

The subscription video service PokerGO will launch a tour this year with a player ranking system and 150 tournaments across the globe, including several big buy-in events in Las Vegas.

The PokerGO Tour will begin with the U.S. Poker Open starting June 3 at the PokerGO studio by the Aria, a news release said. That series will feature 12 big buy-in tournaments from June 3 to 14.

Other events scheduled for the PokerGO studio in Las Vegas include:

— PokerGO Cup (July 1-10) with eight events, including a $100,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Main Event.

— PokerGO Heads-Up Championship (July 12) with 32 poker pros competing in a bracket-style format with a $100,000 buy-in.

— Poker Masters (Sept. 13-24) with 12 events, including a signature purple jacket for the series winner similar to golf’s Masters.

— Super High Roller Bowl (Sept. 26), a three-day $300,000 buy-in tournament.

The full schedule of worldwide events will be released later, with tens of millions of dollars at stake overall, the release said.

The PokerGO Tour will use a ranking system that awards points for each in-the-money finish on the tour. The winner over the course of the season will be named Player of the Year and receive a $100,000 bonus. Second place will receive $50,000 and third place $25,000.

PokerGO said in the release that it wants the ranking system to rival those in other professional sports.

“The sport of poker is hundreds of years old, and until now, there has not been a globally recognized tour and ranking system that establishes and celebrates the most elite players across the globe, so we started something we hope will evolve and grow” PokerGO president Mori Eskandani said in a statement.

“The PokerGO Tour events will include the world’s most challenging high stakes events in the world, bringing poker front and center in the world of sports in a way that has never been done before.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
2
George Floyd family responds to Raiders tweet
George Floyd family responds to Raiders tweet
3
Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot
Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot
4
Raiders’ Mark Davis defends tweet about Derek Chauvin verdict
Raiders’ Mark Davis defends tweet about Derek Chauvin verdict
5
Casinos are on hiring spree to keep up with growing demand
Casinos are on hiring spree to keep up with growing demand
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
WSOP leaving ESPN in new TV deal
By / RJ

The World Series of Poker will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network starting this year, with 15 hours of Main Event coverage and 36 hours of other events.

Dario Diofebi (Illustration by Severiano del Castillo Galvan/rjmagazine)
Q&A with high-stakes poker player Dario Diofebi
By C.L. Gaber

The story focuses on a fictional Strip hotel, a high-stakes poker player, a clinically depressed cocktail waitress and a reporter fighting for their souls.