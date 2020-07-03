104°F
Poker

‘PokeThese’ Lynch wins WSOP Online Event 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2020 - 2:52 pm
 

Louis Lynch won Event 2 of the World Series of Poker Online early Friday, taking home $168,585.95.

The $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em eight-handed deepstack event attracted 919 entries (647 players and 272 rebuys), creating a prize pool of $873,050.

Lynch (screen name PokeThese) earned his first WSOP bracelet. He previously had five cashes and $16,068 in earnings at WSOP events.

Lynch defeated Ryan Ko (screen name KOVID19) heads-up. On the final hand, a short-stacked Ko went all-in with queen-six, Lynch called with a pair of sixes, and they held up for the win.

Ko had also been seeking his first bracelet. He previously had five WSOP cashes for $32,227.

Bracelet winner Jason Somerville (haderade) finished sixth for $27,762.99. Six-time bracelet winner Daniel Negreanu (DNegs) was 18th for $5,849.43.

The flagship WSOP that is normally played every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 3, a $400 buy-in No-limit Hold’em tournament, was underway Friday and expected to last until early Saturday. Event 4 is a $500 No-limit Hold’em super turbo event that starts at 3 p.m. Saturday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — will be held July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

