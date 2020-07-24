Raymond Avant’s 1st WSOP score comes with bracelet

Avant had never cashed in a World Series of Poker event before winning Event 23 of the WSOP Online early Friday, earning $93,775.96.

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Raymond Avant made his first cash in a World Series of Poker event count.

Avant (screen name Avant9201) prevailed in a field of 1,452 players early Friday to win Event 23 of the WSOP Online, a $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em knockout tournament, earning $93,775.96. Scott Epstein (intheblack14) finished second for $58,074.19.

It was Avant’s first time finishing in the money in a WSOP event, according to the WSOP website.

Avant and Epstein entered heads-up play with nearly equal chip stacks. In a critical hand, Epstein made a large bet on the river, and Avant raised all-in. Epstein folded, giving Avant a massive chip lead.

Shortly thereafter, Avant went all-in with ace-five of hearts, Epstein called with pocket fours, and Avant hit a five on the flop to earn the bracelet.

Ryan Torgersen (Im.Sorry) added to his torrid run in the WSOP Online by finishing third for $41,242.60. He has already won a bracelet, had another second-place finish and now has seven cashes overall.

The tournament was played in a knockout format in which players receive $100 for each player they eliminate.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 24, a $400 No-limit Hold’em eight-handed tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Friday and is expected to end early Saturday. Event 25 is a $500 No-limit Hold’em Summer Saver tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Saturday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — started Sunday and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

