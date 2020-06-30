Red Rock, other Station poker rooms set reopen date
The rooms plan to host five-handed games, a spokesman said. All of the Station Casinos rooms have been closed since the shutdown began in March.
Station Casinos plans to reopen three of its poker rooms Aug. 3, a spokesman said.
The rooms at Boulder Station, Red Rock Resort and Santa Fe Station will host five-handed games, per guidelines from the state Gaming Control Board.
All of the Station poker rooms have been closed since the casino shutdown began in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
No reopening date was announced for the Green Valley Ranch Resort and Palace Station poker rooms.
Seven poker rooms are open in Las Vegas — the Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Golden Nugget, The Orleans, Sahara Las Vegas, South Point and The Venetian — and the Aria is set to join them Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
