Red Rock, other Station poker rooms set reopen date

The rooms plan to host five-handed games, a spokesman said. All of the Station Casinos rooms have been closed since the shutdown began in March.

The Red Rock Resort poker room was closed Monday but is set to reopen Aug. 3. (Jim Barnes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Restaurants at three Station Casinos properties, including Red Rock Resort, opened on Tuesday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Station Casinos plans to reopen three of its poker rooms Aug. 3, a spokesman said.

The rooms at Boulder Station, Red Rock Resort and Santa Fe Station will host five-handed games, per guidelines from the state Gaming Control Board.

All of the Station poker rooms have been closed since the casino shutdown began in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No reopening date was announced for the Green Valley Ranch Resort and Palace Station poker rooms.

Seven poker rooms are open in Las Vegas — the Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Golden Nugget, The Orleans, Sahara Las Vegas, South Point and The Venetian — and the Aria is set to join them Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twittter.