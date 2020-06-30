71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Poker

Red Rock, other Station poker rooms set reopen date

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2020 - 6:03 am
 

Station Casinos plans to reopen three of its poker rooms Aug. 3, a spokesman said.

The rooms at Boulder Station, Red Rock Resort and Santa Fe Station will host five-handed games, per guidelines from the state Gaming Control Board.

All of the Station poker rooms have been closed since the casino shutdown began in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No reopening date was announced for the Green Valley Ranch Resort and Palace Station poker rooms.

Seven poker rooms are open in Las Vegas — the Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Golden Nugget, The Orleans, Sahara Las Vegas, South Point and The Venetian — and the Aria is set to join them Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twittter.

MOST READ
1
Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection, terminates 3,500
Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection, terminates 3,500
2
Cosmopolitan workers say resort isn’t disclosing spread of coronavirus among employees
Cosmopolitan workers say resort isn’t disclosing spread of coronavirus among employees
3
Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says
Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says
4
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
5
Laughlin casino closing again after employees test positive
Laughlin casino closing again after employees test positive
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST