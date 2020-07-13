Ryan Depaulo wins WSOP bracelet from parking lot

Ryan Depaulo posted a photo on Twitter showing him playing from his car en route to winning WSOP Online Event 12 early Monday.

Ryan Depaulo likely made World Series of Poker history early Monday by winning a bracelet from a Whole Foods parking lot in New Jersey.

Depaulo posted a photo on Twitter showing his laptop propped up on the dashboard of his vehicle en route to winning Event 12 of the WSOP Online, dubbed the Big 500, a $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em tournament.

What WSOP Final Tables look like in 2020 pic.twitter.com/my9kQ4GbK8 — Ryan Depaulo: Degenerate Gambler (@depaulo_ryan) July 13, 2020

“I think people are showing up for work at this Whole Foods,” he tweeted during the late stages of the tournament.

Depaulo (screen name Joeyisamush) earned his first WSOP bracelet and $159,563.11. He finished third in the $400 buy-in Colossus at the WSOP in 2019 for $208,643.

Depaulo won heads-up against Jack Salter (EarlGrey), who earned $98,621.14. In the final hand, Depaulo went all-in before the flop with a pair of queens and held off Salter’s ace-jack. Salter had a chance to win earlier in the match when he called all-in with king-ten against Depaulo’s queen-eight, but Depaulo hit an eight on the flop and doubled up.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 13, a $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em High Roller freezeout, starts at 3 p.m. Monday and is expected to end early Tuesday. Event 14 is the largest buy-in of the U.S. events, a $3,200 No-limit Hold’em High Roller that starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — will be held July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

