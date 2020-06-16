Sahara Las Vegas to reopen poker room Thursday

Sahara Las Vegas will reopen its newly renovated poker room on Thursday. Players are asked to reserve their seats online.

Poker chips are collected for the first game during a grand opening event for the new poker room at Sahara Las Vegas casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Televisions on the wall of the new poker room at Sahara Las Vegas casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sahara Las Vegas is set to reopen its poker room Thursday.

Its newly renovated poker room, which held its grand opening in February, is set to reopen Thursday with a game chart that includes No Limit Texas Hold ‘em, Limit Hold ‘em, Pot Limit Omaha, 7-card Stud and various mixed games.

It joins a handful of other Las Vegas properties — including South Point, The Orleans and The Venetian — in offering poker.

The Sahara’s poker room includes seven tables, a 16-by-9-foot LED video wall and five additional screens throughout the facility.

The venue will be open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, with tables limited to five players, according to a Tuesday news release. Players are asked to reserve their seats online.

The Strip property also announced that it is now offering a new table game reservation system that promotes social distancing.

Group reservations are available for blackjack, roulette and baccarat tables through Sahara’s “Take a Seat” program, a first-of-its-kind offering in Las Vegas, according to the release.

The system allows players to book tables up to 72 hours in advance online, and is meant to help groups traveling together make arrangements to play the same live game. Additional games will be added in the future.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian.

