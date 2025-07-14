Spanish pro becomes 2nd woman to reach WSOP Main Event final table

Leo Margets of Spain will be fifth in chips when the World Series of Poker Main Event resumes Tuesday with nine players remaining.

Leo Margets paced around the featured table of the World Series of Poker Main Event for several minutes, shaking her head in disbelief.

The professional poker player from Spain couldn’t believe what she accomplished.

Margets became the second woman to reach the final table of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship early Monday at Horseshoe Las Vegas. She will be fifth in chips when the Main Event resumes Tuesday with nine players remaining in the chase for the $10 million first prize.

“It’s so unreal,” Margets said in an interview with PokerGO. “Right now, it’s like a dream. … It means so much, like how lucky I am to live this.”

John Wasnock of North Bend, Washington, has the overall chip lead entering a star-studded final table that includes seven-time WSOP winner Michael Mizrachi. All the remaining players are guaranteed at least $1 million.

Margets joins Barbara Enright as the only women to break the glass ceiling and reach the final table of the Main Event in its 56-year history. Enright finished fifth in 1995.

Annie Duke (2000) and Gaelle Baumann (2012) each finished 10th, one place short of the final table. Kristen Foxen made a deep run last year before busting in 13th place.

“I was rooting for her,” Mizrachi said of Margets. “We need a lot more females in this game. There are a lot already, and a lot of great female players, which is amazing. And she’s an amazing player, so I’m so happy for her.”

This is the second time Margets has been the last female standing in the Main Event. She finished 27th in 2009 and also won “The Closer” No-limit Hold’em event in 2021 for her first career WSOP bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories.

Margets has more than $2 million in career live tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Big hands collide! 🤯 Sergio Veloso all-in at risk with ace king against @LeoMargets. Watch LIVE on https://t.co/2RQh5ROjQG pic.twitter.com/i4jR98o2eT — PokerGO (@PokerGO) July 14, 2025

After starting Day 8 in the middle of the pack, Margets slowly chipped up and then won a massive pot after the dinner break to eliminate Sergio Veloso in 16th place.

Margets raised with pocket jacks and called off most of her stack when Veloso moved all in for almost 33 million chips holding ace-king. The flop of queen-ace-nine with two clubs put Margets in trouble, but the turn and river cards both were clubs to give her the winning flush and nearly a full double-up.

Margets has 53.4 million chips, which is good for 33 big blinds.

Mizrachi, who won the prestigious Poker Players Championship last month for the fourth time, sits in second place with 93 million. He was down to three big blinds early on Day 8 before rallying to reach the Main Event final table for the second time in his career (2010).

This deep run should cement Mizrachi’s resume for the Poker Hall of Fame.

“I just never gave up. That’s why they call me ‘The Grinder,’ ” Mizrachi said. “I know how this game goes. If you still have chips, you’re still in the game.”

Las Vegas resident Adam Hendrix was in seventh place when action was halted early Monday. The professional poker player has 48 million chips (30 big blinds).

“This will be a highlight of my life. I’m definitely going to appreciate it,” Hendrix said. “I still have work to do and don’t want to get ahead of myself. … We’re still playing for $9 million more, so I’ve got to make some good decisions.”

Chip counts

1, John Wasnock (United States) 108.1 million

2, Michael Mizrachi (United States) 93 million

3, Braxton Dunaway (United States) 91.9 million

4, Kenny Hallaert (Belgium) 80.5 million

5, Leo Margets (Spain) 53.4 million

6, Luka Bojovic (Serbia) 51 million

7, Adam Hendrix (United States) 48 million

8, Daehyung Lee (South Korea) 34.9 million

9, Jarod Minghini (United States) 23.6 million

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.